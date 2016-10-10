Related Stories

In civic action, Ugandans see path to justice Written by Benon Herbert Oluka

Details Created: 10 October 2016 Print

Print Email

But middle-income Ugandans are not yet on board



In the last two years, Ugandans from all walks of life have intensified advocacy and resource mobilisation campaigns to help out compatriots in distress. That increasing civic engagement has borne some impressive results.

When cancer patient Carol Atuhaire appealed for financial support to go abroad for more specialised medical treatment, Ugandans organised the #savecarol campaign that involved a car wash and other activities. When news filtered that the remains of the late Cranes goalkeeper Abel Dhaira might not be returned from Iceland where he was playing professional club football, Ugandans pressured the government to pay the costs.

Ugandans washing vehicles to raise funds for cancer patient Carol Atuhaire

Such actions have warmed the hearts of Ugandans such as Dorene Namanya, a resident of Kampala, who, nevertheless, reasoned in a recent social media comment that ordinary citizens could influence more positive actions with the government if they widened the scope of their civic actions.

“There are still many issues that plague us. Like poor governance, poor resource management, corruption, poor health and education services, poor roads, etc. Let’s keep the momentum going. Let’s keep fighting for justice and for good and for humanity. Call out your leaders, make them accountable. If you put them there, make them work for you,” she wrote.

But the civic actions of most Ugandans largely continue to be limited to non-political activities, never mind that it is at the political level where all decisions on the governance of the country – or decisions concerning the issues that Namanya listed above – are made.

On Thursday evening, while appearing on an NBS TV talk show, Frontline, Norbert Mao, the president general of the Democratic Party (DP), complained that the most influential segment of Ugandans has largely kept away from direct civic engagement on political matters.

So, why aren’t Ugandans keen to take civic action on political matters?

“The middle class, generally in Uganda, is very reluctant,” Mao said. “They have not embraced our struggle. They think it is too risky.”



SENTIMENTS

Yet where the risks of participation have outweighed the consequences of apathy, however, Ugandans have come out to express their sentiments without fear or favour.

In the northern Ugandan village of Apaa, Amuru district, women stripped naked before two ministers in April 2015 to protest what they described as the illegal grabbing of their land. In Kanungu district late last year, residents protested the delay to construct a bridge connecting their area to Rukungiri district.

President Museveni had to personally intervene until the bridge was done. In mid-2016, Kanungu residents began a fresh demonstration over the delay to upgrade their road to tarmac. The residents are spurred on by a local leadership coalescing under Kanungu Think Tank, an organisation composed of 256 members, including local opinion leaders and religious leaders.

A member of Kanungu Think Tank, Dickson Kagurusi Ampumuza, told The Observer on Friday that they began the protest because the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) had spent two years without showing intent to start constructing a road for which the government secured a loan from the African Development Bank in the 2013/14 financial year.

“If the money was borrowed two years ago, why don’t they get a contractor to work on the road?” Kagurusi asked.

According to Kagurusi, when the Kanungu Think Tank carried out its own investigation to find out why construction was yet to begin, they found out that the roads authority had not even secured a contractor. This prompted them to raise their voices.

“They are still lying to the community that they want to compensate them before construction starts yet there is no contract at all,” he said. “We were able, as ordinary people, to get proper documentation of what is going on and so far we know that there is no contract. The people got to know the truth by themselves.”

Kagurusi says their campaign has so far registered some success in the form of feedback from Unra. He said, “It has been effective in a way that we have gotten a response from Unra. At least it has put them under pressure to explain to us as ordinary people what is going on.”

Kanungu Think Tank intends to keep the pressure on the authority and the government until the road is constructed. In Kampala, where most state institutions are headquartered, organisations such as the Jobless Brotherhood are upping the ante against the political class. They have become synonymous with using branded piglets to drive their message home.

Most recently, the Jobless Brotherhood dropped piglets painted in the colours of the leading political parties – both in power and opposition – as a form of protest against plans by “greedy” MPs to increase their vehicles grant to Shs 200 million. On Friday, the head of the Jobless Brotherhood, Norman Tumuhimbise, told The Observer that their decision to use pigs is largely symbolic.

“When you want to show the corruption, greed and selfishness of our leaders, it becomes easy for us who have acquired skills in creative activism to use pigs,” he said. “It might not do so much now, but it also helps in building courage amongst the young people not to shy away from telling the truth.”

Tumuhimbise said they do not only use the open protests, but also engage in dialogue and debates with political leaders, who they challenge to explain the decisions and actions they take in the service of their country and citizens.

Asked whether he is discouraged by the fact that they have carried out the pig protests for two years now without large numbers of unemployed youth joining them to publicly support their cause, Tumuhimbise said they are, instead, encouraged by the results of their civic actions.

“Jesus began with 12 disciples. We began just the two of us – I and Mayanja Robert at Parliament in 2014 – but we now have 5,000 members of the Jobless Brotherhood. By 2021 our numbers will have grown and we will be opinion leaders. Ours is not a short term mission; it is long term. Even the NRA took some good years to achieve its goals,” he said.



MORE ENGAGED

For Mao, civic action would receive a considerable shot in the arm if middle-class Ugandans became more engaged in checking the actions of their leaders, just as it happened in other places such as the United States during the fight by black people against racial segregation, South Africa during the fight against apartheid or Egypt during the Arab Spring.

“[At] Tahrir square, these were lawyers, dentists, medical doctors, professors... waking up every morning with a loaf of bread to go and spend a day and night at Tahrir square. Here, Ugandans have left the struggle to the boda bodas, and after the regime, the dictatorship has fallen, they will be at the front in their suits and ties lining up for jobs, saying, “These ones never studied.” But where are you at this time?” he said.

Kagurusi concurs with Mao. He argues that the involvement of middle income Ugandans, who are educated and can engage with leaders on complex governance issues, would help to ensure that the leaders are put to task until they produce results.

“People should invest in getting the right information and speak from an informed point of view. That is when we can get results,” he said. “Otherwise, when you are advocating for a community service and you don’t have the right information, it is very difficult to achieve anything.”



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.