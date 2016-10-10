Related Stories

Meet Nsibirwa, a journalist and marketing guru Written by Simon Kasyate

SUSAN NSIBIRWA is the head of marketing and communication at Vision Group. She shared her life story with Simon Kasyate, the host of Capital FM's Desert Island Discs programme.



Good evening and welcome to the show, Susan Nsibirwa!

Yes, thanks and it is an honour to be here.

Who is Susan Nsibirwa?

Susan is a true Ugandan at heart. Passionate African. Born to a one Mr John and Mrs Allen Nsibirwa and born in Kampala, raised in Nairobi, a high-achiever, very ambitious believer in all things good – believer in God, believer in principle, believer in justice. In Ugandan history, the name Nsibirwa has a lot of significance. That name comes with a lot of expectation. Every time you drop it, people are like...are you this..? Are you this..?

Now people mention Nsibirwa hall [at Makerere University]. My dad is one of the young children of the former katikkiro, Martin Luther Nsibirwa, who was assassinated at Namirembe cathedral in 1945. We carried the name and everything that goes with it.

The expectations that come with it. I remember as a teenager, I almost didn’t like the name because it carried with it huge expectations. Every time you say your name, you have to explain your dad, your uncles, your grandfather...but as I grew older, I learnt to appreciate my ancestry and appreciate what my grandfather did, appreciate the role that my family has played in Uganda. Mine is just to do my part as well.

How was your childhood like?

I would say definitely that there was some privilege there. I won’t run from it because we went into exile when I was, I think, six. We were exiled in Nairobi. My parents were privileged to take me to a boarding primary school and that totally changed the output and outlook on life...I started working when I was at university, I have been working ever since and a lot of the things are actually self-made.

Yes, there is a lot of family there, some family that, but I kid you not, everything that we work for as children is absolutely self-made.

Talking about children, how many were you in this family and what position do you hold?

I am the middle child, and middle children carry all the responsibility... There are eight of us. I am number four. You find that a lot of responsibility, especially when you have siblings outside Uganda and the other ones are young.

So, I took my siblings through school, actually one of my sisters, I was like a mother; from fetching her through nursery school (I was in my Senior 4 vacation) to paying for her, to visiting her at school. My parents almost left that to me...

Can you describe your dad for us?

My dad was like the strictest person, actually when I see him now with his grandchildren, I can’t believe that it is him. Because we were absolutely scared of him. Whenever he would come home, we would all rush to our beds and act like you are asleep. Because, man, he would thrash us. I think up to secondary school, he was thrashing us.

And yet you loved him to bits?

I won’t say that it was love. That was a lot of thrashing. I think I have gone past the point where I saw was it worth it? Maybe that is how he knew

how to parent. Obviously now parenting skills are different. I see him with his grandchildren, all softened.

I’m like, what happened to this guy? Why couldn’t he accord us the same kind of softness? But yeah, it is all good. I am still a believer in discipline when it comes to raising children. Because there is a lot of bad-mannered children around and I am glad I am not one of those.

You didn’t mention anything about your mom...

My mom was always, and I think that is where some of us took from her; my mom has always been a hardworking person. My dad, being raised as a child of a prime minister, he was laid back. But my mom was always the driver. You know? Let’s do this, let’s do that. I think that is where a lot of her influence rubbed off on me.

Before you went to Nairobi, had you gone to any school in town?

Yeah, I remember I went to Aunt Clare’s kindergarten in Namirembe. It is quite interesting that it is still there. Then I went to Kitante primary school, I remember walking to school with my sister.

Where did you live at that time?

We lived in Mengo. Then after that, I went to boarding school. I went into boarding school when I was seven.

Susan, you get to Nairobi: as a child, how did you appreciate that change of environment?

I think because the whole family moved, we were fine. The scary part was being to boarding school at that young age...I landed in Greensteds School in Nakuru. The first night I remember, I think I actually wet my bed because I was so scared.

Had you been bullied?

No. It was just scary. Waking up, and your bed is in the middle of a big dorm, strange environment. But yeah, my parents did what they had to do and I appreciate that.

What kind of school was this?

It was a mixed school, private, British, where everything is very formal. You just get to see a totally-different lifestyle in terms of the way things are done. At that age you are in bed at 6pm, totally new food, British menu.

You tell people you went to school in Kenya but you don’t speak Kiswahili and people are like; aaah. Because it was a British school, the only Kiswahili we learnt was the one to deal with the school staff: like in the dining room, like if you are asking for a cup, fork or water.

That was the only Kiswahili I needed. My parents, on the other hand, learnt to speak Kiswahili very well, but for some reason to some of us, it didn’t happen. I am actually not bad at languages. The language I picked up was French and I did it all the way to university.

So, at some point I thought I should do Lingala, because it is a mixture of Kiswahili and French. I just love the way it sounds. But I never learnt Kiswahili. I taught myself Luganda when we moved back to Uganda.

That was after how long in Kenya?

That was after seven years. I taught myself Luganda because; one, my father would not allow us to speak Luganda at home. It was English that was our first language. So, we had to teach ourselves Luganda.

You must have looked out of place, a Nsibirwa girl not knowing Luganda!

That was the funny thing. We struggled when introducing yourself [and can’t speak Luganda]. People were like, are you really Nsibirwa’s daughter? So, I taught myself. I would get the Bukedde newspaper and practice. I don’t think my siblings can read Luganda. For me, it was a personal thing.

Which secondary school did you go to?

They put me in Nabisunsa for two years and then after that I went to Gayaza [High School]...

You say they put you, meaning it was against your will?

I didn’t wanna leave Greensteds, and I struggled to fit in at Nabisunsa. I couldn’t understand the whole setup. Those were the years of posho and beans.

So, people looked at me as arrogant, as a snob. I couldn’t do the porridge at breakfast, I couldn’t stand the whole thing of fetching water. It was a real culture shock to me.

What about in academics?

I think God blessed me with good brains. I told myself I was gonna work my way out of Nabisunsa and I worked my way out. I was one of the best O-level performers and I went to Gayaza.



Was Gayaza your choice now?

That was now my choice. I had cousins that had gone through that school and at that time it was seen as one of the best schools. I was a Christian then and I figured their Christian foundation would be good for me. Nabisunsa allowed us freedom of worship but it was a Muslim school.

As a head of marketing and communication at a huge conglomerate [Vision Group], isn’t that the heartbeat of the organisation?

Initially it was very daunting. I had retired.

Retired?

Yes. You know like I said, I worked through university. So, I was at dfcu at the time and I just got tired, resigned and everybody was like what are you gonna do? I was like, nothing! By the time I was called by Vision Group, I had actually been home for seven or eight months. I was just chilling. I was recruited as

part of a five-year strategy to set up an effective marketing function at Vision Group...it was daunting at first.

But the beauty about this job is that you get to recruit people that are smarter than you. I got really good managers that take care of the brands...having the right people manage makes my life a little easier.

Back to Gayaza, at that point did you have an idea about the vocation you wanted to take up?

Yes. I mentioned French and the fact that I did it from primary school up to university. My interest then was current affairs and politics. I was like

I want to work at the UN or something like that. To influence agendas. So, I did History, Literature and French. And my first choice was to do political science.

What I thank God for is that Gayaza gave me that liberty to do a strange combination like that. My parents thought that I could do the usual doctor thing, you know! But I thank God for Ms Warren, by that time she was the headmistress.

She was like this chick is an artist, don’t try putting her in sciences. My mum could not believe that...I kept telling her that I am not a doctor, I don’t want to be a doctor....you find many people who cannot stand up to their parents. I am glad that I was able to do that.

Then you go to university?

When the results came back, people were like; Susan you can’t go do political science. Who does that? They were like; there is this new course, Mass Com, you scored highly, go do it. So, I did BA Mass Com and French. That then put me into media. Now I am doing marketing in media.

One of my lecturers was Charles Onyango-Obbo. At that time there was a newspaper called Weekly Topic. Because of my English Literature, I was proofreading for them. They would pay me Shs 10,000 a week. That experience gave me a skill that has allowed me to do alot of things to this day. From there, I picked up attention to detail, that is still me now.

Imagine if you allow a newspaper to go with mistakes! It is that laxity, that mediocrity that being a proofreader doesn’t allow you to have. The team that I work with knows that, for me, there is no excuse. It is excellence all the way.

Going back at the university, how was your social life?

At university, my indulgence was sports. That again I picked up from my upbringing. I did everything that I could do for Mary Stuart hall. I was swimming, set some national records then. I played squash, played basketball, I was a captain of the hockey team, anything that I could do in sports, I did. That is just me.

When do you ever rest?

I think as you grow older, you learn to appreciate the fact that the body actually needs to rest. I am an extrovert, but I appreciate my own company...but back to university, I have been a Christian for many years. So, I was never and have never been into this club thing, dancing thing. When people say but you...I say I am high on life itself. I don’t need additives. Because I have been down a couple of times with some health challenges, I appreciate life so much more and it’s hard to keep me down.

After university, where did life throw you?

Life threw me at the French embassy even before I finished university. I was a press attaché. It even gave me an opportunity to use my French, speak my French. I have never been to France but when I speak French, people are like; you have never been to France?

It must have been a nice job at the embassy.

Yes. I appreciated it. I was working with the ambassador and I liked the fact that I was working in a different sphere. But after some time, I realised that as a black, young girl at the embassy; what more can you do there? I worked there two years and went into advertising.

An opportunity came up with Scanad, an advertising agency, and the person they were looking for was exactly me. So, I did Scanad, then Saatchi & Saatchi. In-between, there was a stint where, with some friends, we thought we could start our own advertising agency. But I realized that I am not an entrepreneur; that is just not me... I was at Saatchi for three years, then MTN looked for me.

I went there as advertising manager and left when I was brand manager. Then somebody, Commercial Microfinance, looked for me. After just under two years, dfcu bank looked for me. Then New Vision brought me out of retirement.

Do I expect to find Susan Nsibirwa on a ballot paper one day?

You know I understand that our politics is not about issues; if our politics was about issues, perhaps. I think my level of influence would be now at a different level. Maybe me and you can change it...Aha, it is sad.

Especially in a week like this where you have MPs, to be quite honest, just being the most absurd, forgetting the issues that our country faces, the stark poverty, health system that is broken down, infrastructure that needs fixing, and everybody just thinks of their stomach.

And you find that it is so engrained in the system now that even paying for services, even if you want water, even after you have paid what is on paper, you [are] still going to have to pay the technician to come...even after you have paid for electricity to be delivered to your house, you [are] still going to have to pay the guy who is going to climb the pole, yet he is paid for that...for me, it just breaks my heart.

People don’t think of the fact that we have children growing. What kind of country are they going to see? If I am building a road, the road is not for me, it should last a generation...you see, that health challenge I had, when I had intestinal obstruction, people die from it. But I didn’t.

I remember the nurse who worked on me sent me a message many years later and said that night in hospital, he was on duty alone and I started going south and there was an 89-year- old Catholic priest who also started going south. He was calling for doctors on duty, people’s phones were off. He had to make a choice at that time; ‘who I’m I going to see?’

The 89-year-old priest or this 20-year-old [girl]. And it was down to him. He made the choice to save me. Because of that, my life can’t be mediocre. He could have chosen to save the priest or none of us. He chose me. I was in that hospital bed when I recovered and I had nothing apart from a hospital gown. At that time, it doesn’t matter how many millions you have on your account, it doesn’t matter if you have a mansion or ten cars.

At that point, all you have is a hospital gown. Since then, I said it doesn’t matter how much money you have, when your time is up, what matters is; what legacy did I leave?

I know you had a stint in singing.

It just happened. It is one of those coincidences that end up being good. We were part of a youth band then at KPC with Ken Sserukenya. We just started singing together, backing him up. Then we formed a band, Ken and the Black Sisters. Before you know it, we were recording music, people were inviting us.

Any chance that you will go back?

There is a producer who has been on my case. He has some good songs and thinks they have the right voice and right tone for me. I am actually going to explore that. I am going to the studio. I have been running away from it for many years, but this time I have made up my mind.

If an opportunity comes to you, how many people want to go to the studio and can’t? I am gonna give it a shot. We are starting with one or two singles and see how it goes. I actually don’t expect to go into this thing of going around, touring, you know.

What gets you angry, Susan?

Injustice, impunity

When you get angry, what do you do?

Many times I just say or tweet something or pray about something. The thing about Uganda is that we have so much potential. We are such a rich country. I don’t think that we are at even 20 per cent of our potential and the fact that we are content with mediocrity, it is not really anger, but sadness. When you think of the trillions that are eaten, if they were invested back in the economy, just imagine if they were released to do what they are supposed to do, where would we be?

What gives you a hearty laugh?

Fresh air. When you travel outside Kampala and just see the beauty of this country. For me that makes my day.

Any children, Susan?

I have a daughter, who is 13.

If someone were to make you a good meal, what would it have?

I love Indian food, but at the same time I am very Ugandan; luwombo, ettooke, ekinyeebwa, the nice ddoodo. But I am not a big eater, I have never been.

What would you wash it down with?

Water.

Do you take alcohol, Susan?

An occasional glass of wine.

If you were marooned on a desert island and allowed to take one thing or one person, what or who would you take?

My Bible.

