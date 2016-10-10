Related Stories

The Alternative Leadership Initiative for Uganda (ALIU), a loose coalition comprising of young professionals, has initiated a civil suit against the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and police over the manner in which former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye was arrested at Entebbe airport last week.
The coalition says the manner in which Besigye was handled under the facilitation and aid of CAA violates travel and aviation protocol. They add that Besigye’s rights to association, liberty and dignity were violated upon his arrival in Uganda.
Andrew Karamagi, the spokesperson of ALIU, noted that the arrest of Besigye was in total disregard of the international civil aviation standard aircraft handling and procedures, cargo and passenger safety as well as other established protocols of immigration in Uganda.
He added the statement by CAA in relation to the incident means they do not have the capacity to take charge of the airport. Besigye, who returned into the country after a month’s trip to the United States and the United Kingdom, was arrested by security officers, shortly after he disembarked from a Kenya Airways aircraft.
The former FDC party leader and four-time presidential candidate was immediately driven off in a police vehicle to his residence in Kasangati, Wakiso district.
Eron Kiiza, a lawyer and a member of the coalition, said they are also in the process of filing a formal complaint to the International Civil Aviation Organization, the head of Kenya Airways and Sky Team Alliance.
Members of the opposition also recently revealed plans to petition the International Civil Aviation Organisation over the Besigye Entebbe airport incident.
On its part, CAA has denied any involvement of their personnel in the Besigye saga stating that safety regulations require all personnel authorized to access the air-side to wear reflector jackets.
“At Entebbe International Airport, most of the reflector jackets are branded CAA at the back. It does not necessarily mean that whoever wears a CAA-branded reflector jacket must be a CAA staff. There are also several operational branded vehicles used by various key stakeholders at the air-side,” a statement by CAA read.
