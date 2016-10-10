Related Stories

Ochen: government has neglected Teso sub-region Written by JOSEPHINE NAMULOKI

JULIUS OCHEN is the MP for Kapelebyong in Amuria district. Between 2006 and 2011, he served as chairman of Amuria district. A card-holding member of the Uganda People's Congress (UPC), he contested for the party presidency in 2015 and lost to Jimmy Akena.

He then chose to stand for parliament on an independent ticket. He told Josephine Namuloki why government must compensate the people of Teso who lost lives and property during the insurgencies there.



Did you leave UPC after you lost the bid to become party president?

I have not left the party [UPC]. I am still a member of the party despite the difficulties that accrued at that time. Jimmy Akena assumed party leadership using kangaroo style and no leader will be legitimate if he or she comes to power without following the constitution of the party.



Why did you opt to stand for parliament?

You know the struggle we have in this country is not limited to one seat [presidency]. I felt that by coming to parliament, I would make friends across the country. And when I am in parliament, I get opportunity to interact with the international community, to interact with the donors and also to broaden my mobilization as a leader.



What are your objectives as MP and how do you intend to achieve them?

There are a variety of issues that cut across all the sectors: health, education, agriculture, roads, environment, and climate change. So, when I came to parliament, I made friendship with MPs and people of goodwill with whom I share these interests. The government has to address issues in these sectors urgently.



You are a shadow minister for Health. What do you think government should do to improve the health sector?

First of all the issue regarding payment of the health workers across the country is key. Health workers deserve better pay because they do specialized work and risk their lives.

We also need to get deeply-involved in the issue of the budget for the health sector.

The appropriation of the budget in the health sector is still a challenge. The resources that are going to the health sector do not adequately address the challenges in the sector.

Recently, the president met with doctors and gave them money for their Sacco. I think there are bigger issues in the health sector than giving doctors money for their Sacco.



What are some of the national issues you think the 10th parliament should tackle?

The first one is health. This is a priority area that needs to be fixed. The issue of education is also very pertinent. Lastly, we have to establish good governance.

The current regime does not adhere to democratic principles. This regime has a problem and the problem emanates from the constitution which gives the president too much power.



Previously the Iteso of Amuria lived harmoniously with the Karimojong of Abim. Today there are inter-tribal conflicts between the two groups which have claimed lives of people. What is the cause?

There is a long history. The issues of conflicts between the people of Teso and Karamoja have brought mixed feelings but they date back to the time of cattle theft. It started as a small matter but when the Karimojong acquired arms from Kenya, they gained strength.

And when someone who is fighting you has superior weapons, you will be overpowered. This is what happened. In the process, we lost animals and also in that process more issues were generated which amplified the conflict between Teso and Karamoja.



So as a leader what have you done to reconcile the people?

Recently, we held a meeting with leaders from Napak district because the land between Abim and Amuria districts lies in Napak. We held a meeting with local leaders in which we discussed the emerging challenges. We agreed to form a committee comprising leaders from Teso and Karamoja.

This committee will look into areas where there are complaints such that when those areas are identified, we narrow down the problem from the entire community. That is currently what is going on.



In 2006, you ran into trouble with the authorities when you blamed government for cattle rustling in Teso sub-region. Do you still stand by this view?

It is true the government in power and previous regimes are responsible for the destruction of our economy and for the destruction of the social and cultural fabric of our sub-region. Chapter four of our constitution is very clear that Uganda is signatory to the UN and it must observe the right to life, right to privacy and the right to own property.

As a sub-region, we took a decision in 2007 when I was chairman and took government to court for failing to protect people and their property. I have done research and compiled a list of all the people killed during the various insurgencies in Teso due to government’s laxity.



Does your list include the Mukura massacre of 1989?

No, that is too small because about 67 people lost their lives. I am talking of 200 or possibly 500 people and I have all the data. We are battling with government in court.



Has the situation changed with regard to cattle rustling?

The act of cattle rustling has scaled down although there are still some incidents in the district of Katakwi. However, there has remained a psychology of the poverty created due to the loss of animals.

Imagine stealing 500 cattle from your home. We lost many of our parents who died because they could not stomach the anger. Some of them refused to eat for weeks. Some committed suicide.



You are a leader of the Teso War and Cattle Rustling Debt Claimant’s Association which is pushing for the compensation of victims of the insurgency in Teso. Any progress made?

The situation is still bad and we are asking government to allow us open those mass graves that have been blocked for the last 30 years so that we are allowed to bury our people culturally. It is an abomination in the Teso community for you to kill their people and bury them in mass graves and you block them from being opened for reburial.



You were arrested in 2013 for allegedly collecting money from the victims under the pretence of paying their lawyer.

That is nonsense. From the time we started that case, we have been funding it through the membership fee and the membership fee we collect is decided by the general assembly each time.

We started with Shs 5,000 per year. As members, we contribute to pay the lawyer and we have all this data. I wish you had an opportunity to visit our office; we would have showed you all this information.