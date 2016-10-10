Related Stories

Wolokoso: MPs accord UPC’s Akena standing ovation Written by Observer Media Ltd

Jimmy Akena, the president of one of the factions of Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), must be a rare man at parliament.

Last week when the Lira municipality MP made an appearance in the committee on National Economy, the members led by the chairperson, Syda Bbumba, could not believe it.

“Are you the one, Akena? My son, where have you been? I was about to place adverts on the radio,” she said as she moved to hug the MP.

As Akena walked to his seat, Bbumba requested other committee members to stand up and clap for the prodigal son.

One question that kept puzzling Wolokoso was: Where has Akena been?





MP Ssenyonga wants sacking of Bakkabulindi



It seems Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga, the Mukono South MP, has an axe to grind with Charles Bakkabulindi, the minister of state for Sports.

Recently while making a submission on the floor of parliament, Ssenyonga said that ministers like that in charge of sports are not innovative; that is why the state of sports in the country is poor.

“The state minister concerned with sports should be a person who is innovative, someone who is practical. We saw KCCA soliciting millions of shillings for the city carnival. They went to the business community and got money to have things done without bothering the treasury.

In sports, we are let down by a crawling minister who has been there for years and years. The appointing authority needs to do the needful if they want sports to reach a certain level in this country. Otherwise, we shall continue piling blame to government,” Ssenyonga ranted. Of course there are no prizes for guessing at who this rant was directed.





Former minister takes to the gym



There were times when one thought that Asuman Kiyingi, a former minister, was about to burst. In fact, an employee at the ministry of Foreign Affairs once told us that when Kiyingi served as minister of state for Regional Cooperation, it would take him long to climb the stairs to his office.

One imagined that given his busy schedule, Kiyingi, the former Bugabula South MP, could not squeeze in time to do some exercises.

The situation has since changed. Since he is out of cabinet and parliament, Kiyingi now has a lot of time to work on his weight and body shape. From his postings on the internet, he has already taken the initiative.

Last week, he posted a picture of himself furiously working away on a cross-trainer in one of the fancy gyms in town. We wish him luck in his new endeavor.





NRM’s Ogwang and his UPC loving mother



Peter Ogwang, the Usuk MP, may be one of the outspoken supporters of the NRM and President Museveni but by his own admission, he has failed to convince his mother to support the ruling party.

Recently, Wolokoso overheard Ogwang confide in a colleague that he is the only non-UPC politician that the mother voted for in the last election.

“She only voted for me because I am her son but she is a strong supporter of UPC,” Ogwang said as the other MP looked on in bemusement.

Asked whether her mother voted for President Museveni, Ogwang did not sound sure.