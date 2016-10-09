Related Stories

Sudhir wins Shs 4.5bn bid to provide office space to MPs Written by URN

City businessman Sudhir Ruparelia has won the bid to provide office space to Members of Parliament.



Ruparelia's company, Meera Investments Limited, the proprietor of Queen Chambers on Parliamentary Avenue, beat off competition from three other companies to win the bid to provide office space to legislators and parliamentary staff.



Obabaru Okello, the deputy clerk of finance and administration, in a bid notice, dated October 6 and displayed on parliament's notice board, states that Meera Investments was evaluated as the best bidder for the procurement requirements, which include the building being in close proximity to parliament and not more than 400 metres.



The unsuccessful bidders include Yampe Limited, which owns a newly constructed building on Portal Avenue, on grounds that it is costly.



Rumee Investments Limited, which owns a building on Lumumba Avenue, did not meet the requirement of being located within a 400-metre radius of parliament while Twed Property Development Limited did not submit a bid security in their submission.



During the evaluation process, a team from parliament, on inspection of Queen Chambers, had raised a red flag on the building, citing poor drainage system and stained toilets. However, the ministry of Works later cleared the building for occupancy.



Chris Obore, parliament's director of communications, confirmed the development.



"It is true that the contracts committee which evaluated the bids zeroed in on Queen's Chambers because they emerged as the best candidate for the contract," Obore said on phone.



The contract price for office space is Shs 4.5bn for a period of two years and an additional Shs 70.4m for installation of window blinds.



According to Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) regulations, the notice gives unsuccessful bidders ten working days after the display of the best evaluated bidder notice.



"The notice will be removed on October 19. Before this date, the unsuccessful bidders can lodge complaints or raise objections to the contracts committee for scrutiny," Obore says.



This means that if no complaints are raised within the 10 days, Meera Investments will sign the contract with parliament, which has been grappling with office space for the 431 MPs.



The MPs have been forced to share offices as a temporary measure while parliament acquired more office space.









