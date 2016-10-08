Related Stories

36 Chinese at Karuma dam arrested over work permits Written by URN

Officials from the directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control yesterday arrested 36 Chinese nationals employed at Karuma power dam project in Kiryandongo for working without permits.



Linos Ngompek, Kiryandongo resident district commissioner says that the operation on Friday afternoon followed a tip off to the directorate that some foreign nationals at the project had no work permits.



Ngompek explains that when the immigration team entered the site under the cover as tourists, they found more than 100 Chinese nationals working but were only able to round up 36 of them. He said on realising that there was an operation, the majority fled while others who were at the camp ran into the tunnel.



Sinohydro Corporation Limited, a Chinese firm contracted to construct the hydropower dam employs about 4,000 staff. Ngompek disclosed that about 1,000 of them are Chinese nationals, majority of who entered the country illegally.



“It is true that [Immigrations] came to Karuma yesterday, the power project. And for them, when they are coming, they don’t inform, they just bump into the area. Karuma has about 1,000 Chinese working on that project, and when they came they managed to pick 30 Chinese. The rest of [them] when they communicated [that there was an operation], they stayed under the tunnel, they did not come out to evade the operation. The 30 were taken to Kampala to the Immigration. From what I have got is that majority of them working there do not have work permits”, Ngompek said.





Construction works at Karuma dam

According to the immigration laws, illegal immigrants are fined for unlawful entry into the country on conviction and thereafter, deported at their own expense. The immigration department reportedly collects at least Shs 52bn for such services annually.



Emmanuel Decox Nyalo, the human resource officer of Sinohydro confirmed the arrests. He however says the victims have valid passports.



“Yeah, it is true that a team from Immigration came to the project and they took 36 Chinese who were working at the project without the work permits. Most of them never had their passports in their hands at that time. So, they were taken to Kampala. And from what I got today morning, they were all found in possession of valid passports and hopefully before the end of today they will get back to the site and work will go on”, Nyalo said.



He blames the immigration officials for laxity that allows illegal entry in the country.



“To some extent also, I think these Immigration people are to blame because if these people can enter into the country, then they settle into work for two years, then your realise right now, then there is a gap. I think they should also tighten some nuts here and there such that when these people come into the country, they are cleared of such before they are allowed to actually settle down and do their work…I know of a number of occasions where our citizens go to other countries but without that [work permits] they are not even allowed to take to take off. I think Immigration must also style up and take things very seriously. It is very unfortunate that these people can stay here for two years without a work permit in the country. This is bad”, he said.



Nyalo said the arrests do not have much effect on the construction work at the site.



“It has had little impact on the work, most of the work is on going. Apart from a few who were taken and that I hope will get back right away, work has just been normal. There has been no stoppage, we completed all the work of yesterday, the whole night because we work here 24/7. People of the night shift continued and this morning work is going on and when they get back we shall just be proceeding as usual. You know it is the procedure of the law, if you are working in another country you must secure a work permit”, he said.



Karuma dam project once completed, will generate about 600 Megawatts. The project is expected to cost close to $1.7bn, (about Shs 3.5 trillion). Exim bank of China is financing 85 percent and the government of Uganda 15 percent.



According the agreement signed with government, the project will be complete by December 2018. However, after just three years of construction, many walls at the dam construction area have developed cracks. Members of Parliament have argued that the cracks could threaten the future and longevity of the dam.



Only one in ten Ugandans have electricity in their homesteads despite the country generating and exporting some of its hydropower to neighbouring countries. Part of the reasons advanced for this are high power tariffs and the hope is once dams like Karuma are completed, the tariff on electricity will be affordable to all Ugandans.