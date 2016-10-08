Related Stories

Museveni directs URA to refund Queen of Katwe taxes Written by URN

Details Created: 08 October 2016 Print

Print Email

Phiona Mutesi and her mentor Robert Katende

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) must refund all taxes collected from chess prodigy, 20-year-old Phiona Mutesi says, President Yoweri Museveni.



Mutesi’s chess talent elevated her to the chess apex in Uganda about 12 years ago when she was just 8 years old while her story has not only inspired a book, Queen of Katwe but now a true-story Hollywood movie, the Queen of Katwe as well.



Speaking at the 18th national prayer breakfast held at Hotel Africa in Kampala today afternoon, President Museveni said it was a “shame” that URA had collected taxes from payments advanced to Mutesi – the subject of the 2016 Queen of Katwe movie.

“Recently I was in the US, and then they told me about this young person and her film. One of the things my friends in the US told me about her; were that URA was taking a lot of tax from her little film. Shame on URA, I will return you the money”, Museveni said.

The prayer breakfast under the theme "We shall know them by their fruits" attracted key government officials including chief justice Bart Katureebe, prime minister Ruhakana Rugunda, inspector general of government (IGG) Irene Mulyagonja and others. Among the people in the audience was Mutesi together with her mentor and local missionary Robert Katende.



Museveni appreciated Mutesi for making Uganda proud citing how her movie has attracted attention from the entire world.



Jonathan William Aitken, a former British member of parliament and minister of defence was the keynote speaker.



Katende said that he could not tell the exact amount of money that had been collected by URA but highlighted that taxes were being collected from all actors in the Queen of Katwe movie. Most of the cast in the movie were first-time Ugandan actors.



Katende added that a lot of taxes were demanded for shipping in the recording equipment and that this is why part of the shooting was done in South Africa. South Africa offers tax incentives to film makers and actors in a bid to boost her movie industry.



Giving her testimony yet again, Mutesi, who lost her father to HIV/Aids spoke about sleeping on the streets twelve years ago and how her life has been transformed ever since she learnt how to play chess.



“I had lost hope in my life but that is the time [learning chess] when I started my life again. Right now, it is 12 years back and my life has been transformed, a story is written, now a book is written about my story, the Queen of Katwe and also a movie, the Queen of Katwe by Disney”, she said.



Speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga applauded Mutesi for marketing Uganda through use of talent.



The drama film stars British Nigerian-born actor David Oyelowo as Robert Katende, Mexican-born Kenyan artist, Lupita Nyong'o as Mutesi’s mother and Ugandan young actress Madina Nalwanga as Phiona Mutesi.

The film depicts Mutesi's life as a Ugandan chess prodigy from the slum of Katwe becoming a woman candidate master after her performance at World Chess Olympiads.



The movie had its world premiere at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada on September 10. Ten days later, Disney held the film's corporate premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood and is set for its European debut at the BFI London Film Festival tomorrow.

The movie was premiered in Kampala at Century Cinemax at Acacia mall two weeks ago for the journalists, then to invited guests. It was opened to the public yesterday, Friday.