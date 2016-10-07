Related Stories

Masaka NRM protestors arrested enroute to State House Written by URN

Police have arrested a group of youths travelling from Masaka to State House in Entebbe where they had planned to stage a protest against corruption.

About ten 14-seater taxis coated with placards were intercepted in Masaka shortly before they set off for Entebbe; their planned destination.

They were stopped at a roadblock in Lukaya 26km out of Masaka town, from where the vehicles were impounded and a number of youths arrested.

The group was led by Faisal Sseruwagi, the Kimanya-Kyabakuza division NRM youth chairperson, Rogers Buregyeya, the Masaka municipality youth chairman for the ruling part, National Resistance Movement (NRM).



The youths are protesting against corruption in Masaka municipality, illegal fishing allegedly carried out by army officers, land grabbing, shoddy work and poor service delivery.

Police checking vehicles along Masaka-Kampala highway to arrest youths

Those arrested are identified as Abdullah Ssenabulya, Faisal Sseruwagi, Evelyn Kyomuhendo, Ronald Ssekabira, Baker Kiyemba, and Emmanuel Kasiita among others. They are now detained at Masaka Central Police Station.



Faisal Sseruwagi, one of the youths arrested admits that they were going to State House to alert President Yoweri Museveni about the rot within local governments in greater Masaka region. He notes that their arrest will not stop the quest for improved accountability to the voters and fight against corruption.



Sseruwagi says they want President Museveni to intervene and arrest government officials involved in corruption and misappropriation of government funds.



Ssenabulya says their arrest will not stop them from demanding for good governance.



Police has since stepped up operation along Masaka-Kampala highway. A joint operation carried out by traffic police, anti-riot police and UPDF soldiers is being carried out near Lukaya. Passengers are being checked to picked out those suspected to be involved in the planned State House protests.



Masaka District Police Commander John Mwaule says police is investigating the motive of the youths.