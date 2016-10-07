Related Stories

Lira's QFM radio damaged by fire Written by URN

An early morning fire has left a local radio station, QFM (95.3) in Lira town counting losses.



The roof of the storeyed building housing more than 30 offices, along Ogwanguji road in Lira caved in after it was destroyed by a fire that started at about 8.30am today, Friday.

Smoke billowing out the building

The cause of the fire or extent of the damage is not immediately clear but the most affected is QFM, whose equipment was severely burnt. Large plumes of yellowish smoke could be seen billowing out of the top floor where the station is hosted.



The building also had offices of Bay Port Financial Services, Lira Woman MP, Makmot Kibwota and Company Advocates, Farmers Centre and Kingstone Sports bar among others.

Residents watch on as the rooftop caves in

The mysterious fire according to the QFM staff started at about 8:30 am when they were in their departmental meeting. Meanwhile, police rescued seven people who were trapped by smoke on the second floor of Sanofa Cafe building, a building neighbouring QFM, which also caught fire.

Four fire trucks were deployed and fire fighters managed to stop the fire from spreading to the next building. Two of the trucks are from the police while the others are from Mukwano Group of Companies and K-Fire crew, a private entity.



There are no reports of any causalities.