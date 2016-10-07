Related Stories

Janet, Lukwago dragged in sale of school land Written by Siraje Lubwama

Erias Lukwago

Moses Kataabu, the lord councillor of Kampala Central II, has petitioned Janet Museveni, the first lady and minister for education and sports, to stop the “sale/lease” of a portion of Old Kampala Secondary School land worth about Shs 10bn.

The school is one of the oldest in the country. The lease or let was witnessed by Lukwago & Co. Advocates, a law firm owned by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago. However, the lord mayor has denied involvement and instead called for the reversal of the deal.

In Kataabu’s petition dated October 3, addressed to Janet Museveni, he pleads:

“I have endeavoured to write to a number of officers concerned, but I am yet to receive any response in spite of the fact that work is in progress on the said facility and I believe that any further delay of action will cause an irreparable effect on the property.”

The letter is copied to Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko, Lord Mayor Lukwago and the KCCA executive director Jennifer Musisi. Kataabu had earlier petitioned the KCCA education directorate on September 15, following that up with a reminder on September 21.

The Observer has seen a tenancy agreement dated July 22, between Old Kampala SS Board of Governors and Volcano Ltd, a company Kataabu says is owned by a Rwandese national.

According to the agreement, the leaseholder is supposed to use the land as a bus terminal for a four-year renewable tenancy contract at Shs 5m per month, and Shs 240m was paid for the first four years. Any renewal is subject to an increase of 25 per cent. The land itself, measuring approximately one acre, is valued at Shs 10bn according to the head teacher.

The tenancy agreement was drawn by Lukwago & Co Advocates and signed by Chrysostom Katumba, one of the senior partners. Asked to comment on October 5, Katumba said the school is a longtime client of the law firm. He said the portion of land in question was neither sold nor leased but, rather, let off to Volcano Ltd.

“Every procedure to let off the land was done by the Board of Governors and KCCA with our legal guidance, and even the Uganda Land Commission (ULC) has already allowed change of user,” Katumba said.

The lawyer gave this writer a copy of the letter written by Baker Magaino, the ULC secretary, approving the change of user. However, in his communication to the Old Kampala School board dated October 4, Lukwago writing in his capacity as lord mayor denied knowledge of the sale, lease or let off of the school land and implored the board to revisit or rescind their decision “if indeed it has been executed.”

“We believe the matters involving alienation of public land or trust property; particularly facilities of [this] nature are of great concern. My office would not condone or acquiesce in any transaction involving selling or leasing of school property,” he said in a letter copied to the mayor, Kampala Central, among others.

AUDITOR GENERAL

The auditor general’s report dated June 18, 2015 condemned the dilapidated structures on the controversial land situated on plot 19, Namirembe road, which previously housed seven school staff.

A section of Old Kampala SS

The head teacher of Old Kampala SS, Aziida Ntegana Nsubuga, told The Observer on October 3 that the lease was unavoidable because the land had become a security risk yet the board had no resources to develop it.

“In July 2015, the LC-1 chairman and chairman school management committee, Old Kampala primary school, reported to the school administration about unscrupulous individuals who purportedly claimed to own the land title and were selling off land on plot 19,” said Nsubuga.

The board members in their meeting held on February 11, 2016 approved letting off of the land in question to protect it from land grabbers. On April 22, 2016, an advert was placed for bidders to hire the space and Bakuli Bus Terminal and Volcano Ltd responded. Volcano was announced winner on May 26.

Nsubuga said funds generated from this transaction would be used to construct a perimeter fence around the school.

“This is already in advanced stages; we are only waiting for approval of plans by KCCA. The school fields are intact and not touched at all. They will be developed at an appropriate time,” Nsubuga said.

On the lord mayor not knowing about the deal, the head teacher said: “I am not surprised that the lord mayor is not aware because he is a busy person.”

She added that the school may not renew the agreement if it secures funds to develop plot 19. The let agreement was signed by Dr Joseph Robert Jjumba, the board chairman, and Nsubuga, the head teacher, in the presence of Kalimba Agusse, the Volcano lawyer, John Mary Vianney Nshimiyimana, the company managing director, and Katumba of Lukwago & Co Advocates.

Contacted for a comment yesterday, Magaino said Uganda Land Commission approved the user change after the school’s board of governors applied for the same.

“In our meeting that was convened from April 7 - 8 under ULC minute 13/2016 (a) 263), it was agreed that the bodies governing the school were in agreement; so, ULC also agreed to change of user from private dwelling to commercial, subject to approval of the planning authority,” said Mugaino.



