Related Stories

The government chief whip Ruth Nankabirwa has told party MPs not to draft private member’s bills before consulting her and the party leadership.
Addressing a caucus meeting in the conference hall of the Office of the President building on Monday, Nankabirwa said MPs who do not heed her advice will not get NRM support for their bills, sources told The Observer.
She reportedly said: “Some MPs [NRM] think one has to just think of something and the following day packages it for consideration as a private member’s bill. No, the bills should go through proper channels. If that bill [Ssekitooleko’s] had gone through proper channels, it would not have faced the resistance it suffered on the floor right from the day it was tabled to its conclusion.”
Nankabirwa further told the MPs that a private member’s bill should come up after all relevant stakeholders within NRM have been consulted and a binding position taken.
Last month, parliament declined to grant leave to Kafeero Ssekitooleko, the Nakifuma MP, to table his private member’s bill that, among others, sought to lift the age-limit for judges and term limits for electoral commissioners.
The speaker, Rebecca Kadaga, directed that Ssekitooleko’s proposals should be incorporated in a broader constitutional amendment bill to be tabled by government.
Nankabirwa, sources said, was also not happy with a motion tabled by Jacqueline Amongin, the Ngora woman MP, seeking to declare a state of emergency in Teso sub-region due to the hunger situation there.
Parliament referred Amongin’s motion to the committee on agriculture for further scrutiny. Nankabirwa, according to sources, warned that Amongin’s motion could negatively affect the tourism sector as it paints a grim picture of the country.
However, some MPs were unhappy with her counsel. One of them accused Nankabirwa and other party leaders of being arrogant, adding that that is why MPs rarely consult them.
“You have just dismissed Amongin’s motion but people are dying in Teso,” said a female MP from eastern Uganda.
The legislator said the party is quick to whip members into line but when MPs have their personal concerns, they are ignored.
MPs’ CARS
Others indicated that the burning issue right now is not bills or motions but their long-awaited vehicles. Some of them said they continue to use taxis and boda boda, which put their lives at risk while restricting their movements.
At this juncture, David Bahati, the minister of state for finance and planning, was invited to explain. Bahati told the MPs that they will be given Shs 200 million for cars but the money will be released in two installments.
“This financial year each MP will be given Shs 100m and the balance of Shs100m would be fully paid in July, next year at the beginning of the 2017/2018 financial year,” Bahati said.
Some MPs were not happy with the proposal to split the car money but the majority endorsed it. Although the public is critical of the free vehicle plan, MPs maintain they need cars to facilitate their work just like other senior public officials.
