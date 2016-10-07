Related Stories

Unra probe report under attack as suits pile up Written by Derrick Kiyonga

Sarah Kulata

Sarah Kulata, the commissioner for land registration, wants the findings of the commission of inquiry into Uganda National Roads Authority quashed by the High court because they are based on “ignorance”.

Kulata has petitioned the High court after she was allowed last week by Justice Henrietta Wolayo to apply for judicial review of the findings and recommendations made against her by the Justice Catherine Bamugemereire-led commission.

Kulata got Justice Wolayo to allow a judicial review after arguing that the commission had wrongly recommended her sacking. Released in May this year, the Unra report named Kulata among individuals culpable for abuse of office and causing financial loss to Unra.

Now, through Kibedi and Company Advocates, Kulata has asked court to quash the findings on grounds that the commission never heard her side of the story before making its conclusions.

Kulata says she first got a hint about the commission’s recommendations against her from local media reports. According to the media reports, Kulata says, the commission hadn’t only recommended her sacking but also an overhaul of the lands ministry.

“Subsequently, I received a letter from the minister of lands, housing and urban development to the minister for public service requesting him to halt promotion of officers of the ministry of lands including myself,” Kulata says in her affidavit in support of the application.

With that, Kulata says she set out to obtain a copy of the Unra probe report in order to ascertain the grounds and accusations against her and the ministry in general.

“That upon perusal of the Unra probe report, I discovered that the commission never invited me to respond to the allegations against me and thereby condemned me in glaring breach of the principles of natural justice,” Kulata says.

Though she admits appearing before the commission, Kulata says she was only asked to explain the process of land registration. Among other things she explained to the commission, Kulata says, were the officers and actors involved in land registration such as the controlling authority, the area land officer, the surveyor, and the registrar.

“But from the Unra probe report, the commission heaps all the wrongs, commissions and omissions of the concerned area land committee, the district land board, the district land officer, and district surveyor onto me in clear testimony that the commissioners lacked an in-depth understanding of the land sector,” Kulata says.



IGNORANCE?

Another area in which the commission displayed lack of understanding, according to Kulata, was when dealing with the claim of land grabbing of land formerly belonging to Omulangira (Prince) Yusufu Suuna Kiweewa.

Kulata says the said land was fully dealt with and sold off by the said Kiweewa, which meant its status upon sale changed from mailo [land ownership] to freehold.

“That the impugned findings, recommendations and decisions made against the applicant have no legal and factual basis and were apparently made without a comprehension, on the part of the commission, of the roles and obligations of the different actors in the process of land management and land registration in Uganda,” Kulata says.

Kulata is also aggrieved that the commission blamed her for the actions and omissions that took place in the department between December 2011 and August 2012 as she had been interdicted during that period.

“That the Unra commission report contains falsehoods and materials that are greatly injurious to the credit and reputation of the applicant and the applicant has thereby been greatly injured in her reputation, office and occupation and has been brought into public scandal, ridicule and contempt,” the suit claims.

Separately, Kulata petitioned the High court in August, protesting the decision by the lands minister to halt her promotion basing on the findings of the Unra commission of inquiry.

Earlier on July 19, the High court had halted the implementation of the report after aggrieved road construction firms; Dott Services Ltd and General Nile Company for Roads and Bridges filed a petition. Marvin Baryaruha, the former Unra legal officer, also challenged the report in the High court in August, citing lack of transparency, conflict of interest and bias.



