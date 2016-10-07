Related Stories

Media face suspension for snubbing parliament Written by Edris Kiggundu

A suspension from reporting from parliament could be the ultimate sanction against media houses whose editors declined to appear before the house committee on Rules, Privilege and Discipline on Wednesday, a reliable source has told The Observer.

The source, an MP who sits on the committee, said for the time being they will keep engaging the editors but if that fails “everything [including suspension] is possible.”

“We don’t want it to get to that level [suspension]; that is why we have to keep the lines of communication [between MPs and the media] open,” the MP said.

Such action would affect journalists from The Observer, Red Pepper and Uganda Radio Network (URN), whose editors did not heed the summons. Only New Vision, which is partly owned by the government, turned up.

Among other reasons, the media organisations say the committee has no jurisdiction to pry into the editorial matters of their newsrooms. They have also pointed out that in summoning editors to defend themselves, parliament is acting as complainant, prosecutor and judge in its own case.

A cross section of newspapers on display

The committee is investigating alleged negative media reporting on parliament, especially regarding the MPs’ benefits and perks. Our source said there was no need for editors to snub the committee because the intention of parliament is not to “pin” media organisations on anything, but to understand how the media works.

He said: “You people have blown this issue out of proportion. The media and parliament are partners. We are not going to point any fingers…”

The MP added that the committee will meet Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga before tabling its report.



MEETING NEW VISION

While our source insisted the interface between editors and parliament was meant to be a harmonious interaction, Wednesday’s meeting with New Vision editors almost turned into a trial.

The Vision Group team was led by Barbara Kaija, the editor-in-chief, and included John Kakande, the editor, and Raymond Kirabira, the legal officer. During the five-hour meeting that locked out journalists attached to parliament, the MPs and editors engaged in heated exchanges.

The exchange, sources said, was started by Gaster Mugoya, the MP for Bukooli North and the committee’s lead counsel, when he asked the editors to explain the motivation behind the story that parliament’s work was paralyzed because MPs traveled to the UNAA convention in the United States.

“How was it paralyzed, Madam Editor?” Mugoya queried, adding that it was a pity that a paper of New Vision’s calibre had fallen for rumours circulating on social media.

Kirabira, New Vision’s legal officer, protested against the tone of the questioning, insisting that the editors were not on trial. Kakande, a former parliamentary reporter, told the MPs that at times “negative” stories about parliament should be blamed on the institution (parliament).

“Sometimes we want to crosscheck with you on stories but you are not forthcoming and we end up making mistakes. You need to strengthen your communications department [directorate],” Kakande said.

Kaija told the MPs not to go hard on journalists and editors because they are human and, therefore, make mistakes. She said New Vision has a dedicated column for correcting mistakes or inaccuracies in their reporting and on some occasions they have issued apologies.

She then presented a statement before the committee in which she made a case for the establishment of an independent media council. In her statement, Kaija noted that the council needs to be free from political and other interferences.

“An independent media council whose independence and funding is protected by an act of parliament is desirable for our young democracy and we know that it is in your power as the august House to facilitate Uganda’s young media to grow and to serve better,” Kaija said, reading from her statement.



