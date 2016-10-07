Related Stories

Jinja scribe with brain tumour appeals for help Written by TREVOR S. BALEKE

Gimbo lying on a mat at her auntie's home in Njeru

A Shs 110m appeal has been launched to assist Brenda Gimbo, a journalist who has been battling brain cancer for the last six months, in getting treatment.

Gimbo, 36, was in July diagnosed with a tumour at the centre of her brain where all sense neurons meet. Her condition later deteriorated; she developed a double vision and lost sight altogether.

She also developed a skin rash all over her body. Gimbo is a single mother of four. She can neither walk without a guide nor read. After the initial surgery, doctors at Mulago hospital advised Gimbo to seek further surgery from Yashoda hospitals in Hyderabad, India.

“She will require neuro-navigated craniotomy followed by tumour biopsy/decompression then followed by stereotactic radiotherapy. We are unable to handle that in our current setting,” said Dr. M.E Muhumuza, a senior consultant neurosurgeon at Mulago.



WHO IS GIMBO?

Raised from a humble family in Namutumba district, Gimbo holds a diploma in journalism and mass communication from UMCAT. Until 2013, she worked as a presenter at Victoria FM Jinja. She also worked as a reporter at Radio One and Akaboozi for some time. She quit Victoria FM when she developed memory loss problems.

Gimbo told The Observer on Thursday, October 6, that sometimes she forgets what she does or says. Her first born, Happy Nayiga (13), is a P7 candidate at Grace Junior School Nakibizzi and last born Timothy Bukenya is 18 months old. Gimbo lives with her 72-year-old only surviving paternal auntie, Jane Namazzi, in Triangle zone in Njeru town, Buikwe district.

When information about her failing health got into the public domain, many people got touched. A meeting was subsequently held at 2-Friends hotel in Jinja to devise strategies of fundraising for Gimbo’s surgery. On October 10, the ‘Save Brenda Campaign’ will be launched at Crested Crane hotel, Jinja.

“Even Brenda will be there. So, we are calling upon everyone, not only in Jinja or Busoga but the entire country and abroad, to come and we save this very inspirational life,” said Alex Luganda, the Busoga kingdom minister for justice and constitutional affairs.

He further explained that after the launch, fundraising prayers will be held at St James church, Jinja, on Sunday, October 23, followed by a similar service at Jinja Evangel church.

“We will climax this campaign with a mega car wash on Friday, October 28, at Jinja dam waters, and thereafter hand over all our collections to Brenda herself,” Luganda said.

Mobile money deposits can be made on 0702724108 registered in the name of Timothy Lusala Batuwa.

“Whoever can, please send me any money you have; however little it could be, I request that you offer it to me. Kindly help me live to see my children graduate,” Gimbo said in her appeal for help.