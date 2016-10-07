Related Stories

Court allows former workers to sue Unra Written by Baker Batte Lule

Alex Ajiji, the High court’s Civil division deputy registrar, has allowed six former employees of Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) to sue the organization on behalf of 146 others.

In a ruling delivered on September 27, Ajiji said he was convinced the six former employees led by Lyndon Kiyimba have similar prayers before court and were all terminated in similar circumstances.

He ordered that they publish the ruling in the media so that other former employees who were not in court can know they will be represented by six of their colleagues. He also ordered Unra to pay the costs of the suit.

Unra had objected to the representative suit, arguing that the employees had different contracts and were employed on different days. Therefore, they have nothing in common that would warrant a joint suit, Unra argued.

Speaking after the ruling, Denis Atwijukire, the lawyer for the former employees, said he expected the positive ruling.

“We are going to publicize this ruling so that the public knows that there is a case against the respondent [Unra]. We also want those applicants who have not been in court to know that their application has been granted,” Atwijukire said.

The lawyer added that he will be filing the main suit by the end of October. Kiyimba, the leader of the complainants, said they were very excited by the court ruling.

“This is step one, we are going to work with our lawyers to see that we file the main suit in time. The ruling is good; court has heard our cry for justice. Let court investigate, we will give it our merits to show that our termination was unlawful,” Kiyimba said.

The six employees who sued Unra on behalf of others are: Lyndon Kiyimba, Robert Byekwaso, Esther Alum, Luciano Webale, Kenneth Mulamyenta and Billy Asiimwe. At least 400 workers were sacked or had their contracts not renewed weeks after Allen Kagina was appointed executive director of Unra in December 2015.

They want court to not only compel Unra to compensate them for illegal termination but also to clear their names of any wrongdoing so that they can seek employment elsewhere.

“Many of us have applied for jobs elsewhere but when you indicate that you are a former employee of Unra, they think you’re a thief,” Kiyimba said.

“Our names have been soiled. We can’t get jobs yet we have children to look after and other people who depend on us. It is unfair to treat us like this.”

Kiyimba further said that while the complainants are not claiming that there were no thieves in Unra, “it is unfair to lump us all together.”