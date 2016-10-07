Related Stories

Irish embassy launches Shs 74bn HIV/Aids plan Written by JONATHAN KAMOGA

Details Created: 07 October 2016 Print

Print Email

'PACK' initiative signing

A Shs 74 billion initiative to reduce HIV/Aids prevalence and curb new infections among youths and adults in the north-eastern Karamoja region has been launched by the Irish embassy.

Dubbed ‘Prevention of HIV and AIDS in the communities of Karamoja (PACK)’, the initiative is to run for five years. The project will support the HIV and Aids sector in partnership with government, civil society and multilateral organizations, with a particular focus on the Karamoja sub-region.

“Karamoja has been our area of focus as an embassy and as an Aids programme because of various issues that need to be addressed in the region,” Donal Cronin, the Irish ambassador to Uganda, said last Tuesday during the launch of the project at the Irish embassy in Kampala.

“Previously, it was not easy operating in Karamoja because of inaccessibility but now it has opened up and we are looking forward to utilizing this advantage,” the ambassador added.

The project will be implemented by five civil society organisations comprising Uganda Network of AIDS Service Organisations, Alliance of Mayors and Municipal Leaders on HIV and Aids in Africa, National Forum of People Living with HIV Networks in Uganda, Straight Talk Foundation, and The Aids Support Organisation.

These organizations, according to the ambassador, were selected because they have strong reputations and vast experience working on HIV/Aids prevention in Karamoja. He said they will be tasked to work in all districts in the region targeting adolescents, youths and those at risk.

The project will scale up treatment and distribution of antiretroviral drugs, ensure safe male circumcision, testing and counseling. There will also be intense advocacy and awareness campaigns, domestic financing and empowerment of the vulnerable individuals and families.

“We have been engaging the leaders of Karamoja to ensure that they accept some of our proposals, especially safe male circumcision…We think by the time we roll it out, it will be embraced by many youths,” Jotham Mubangizi, the strategic information adviser to the United Nations programme on HIV/Aids, said recently.

Karamoja currently has an HIV/Aids prevalence rate of 3.4 per cent. This prevalence is blamed on high poverty levels, illiteracy among the community and poor attitude towards HIV/Aids control methods such as condoms and circumcision.

“Over the next five years, working with partners, we are aiming to contribute to a significant reduction in HIV prevalence in the sub-region and I look forward to seeing a high-impact and innovative approach and to see real results,” Cronin said.





