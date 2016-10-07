Related Stories

Besigye asks police to leave his house Written by URN

Kizza Besigye

Former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye has demanded that security officers deployed at his home day and night should leave immediately.

Besigye told journalists at his home in Kasangati, Wakiso district, yesterday that the continued deployment of police officers has turned his home into a detention center.

Police officers have maintained a presence at the colonel’s home since Besigye returned on Monday, after a one-month trip to Europe and the USA. Yesterday, visitors embarking on the road leading to Besigye’s residence were subjected to body checks.

A female police officer asked visitors to sign in a book while a police van was parked about 100 meters from the checkpoint. About eight police officers were stationed at the pathway leading to Besigye’s home.

But Besigye has asked police to give him proof that the deployment is warranted.

“You cannot violate a private home, which has people, including children, living there. People can’t come to my home freely while the whole village has been put on tension. Villagers have made noise because these police officers go to their homes looking for toilets. It is a public health concern,” a visibly-angry Besigye said.

Yesterday, Besigye was blocked from leaving his home until later in the evening, a day after he went to the High court to meet his bail condition of reporting every fortnight.

The former FDC leader is battling treason charges for declaring himself president-elect in the wake of last February’s elections, which he says were rigged in favour of the incumbent, President Museveni.

Police spokesman Andrew Felix Kaweesi maintained that the police deployment is aimed at preventing Besigye from causing chaos.