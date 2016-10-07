Related Stories

Ethiopian Airlines has proven it is the best Written by Observer Media Ltd

Abebe Angessa

Ethiopian Airlines is the longest-serving airline on the African continent. Below, the airline's country manager, Abebe Angessa, explains why and how the carrier has survived for so long, when many airlines across the continent, and beyond, are going under.



Ethiopian Airlines is celebrating 70 years of existence. How would you describe her journey?

Ethiopian Airlines has had a long 70-year successful journey. From a humble beginning to a leading African aviation group. Throughout the past seven decades, the airline has established itself as adept in all facets of aviation services: technology leadership, network expansion and aviation mentoring.

It has registered many successes in the aviation industry, introducing cutting-edge aviation technology and state-of-the-art aircraft; from Africa’s first jet aircraft in 1962, the first African B767 in 1984, the first African B777-200LR in 2010, the first B787 Dreamliners in the world, outside of Japan, in 2012, to the most advanced and latest world-class aircraft, the Airbus A350.

It has also met its very basic vision of bringing Africa together and closer to the rest of the world. African cities are now much closer than at any other time in its aviation history, and as a truly Pan-African symbol, we could say we know our continent better than any other airline.

Currently, Ethiopian Airlines is the largest, most profitable and fastest-growing African carrier, with bright prospects. As per Vision 2025, Ethiopian will be a world-class African airline, with a fleet size of more than 140, flying 22 million passengers, airlifting 820,000 tonnes of cargo, flying to more than 120 international and 26 domestic destinations and generating $10 billion revenue and $1 billion dollars net profit.



Uganda has no national carrier. What is your take on that?

Uganda deserves to have its own national airline to accelerate export, import and tourist travel to Uganda, the Pearl of Africa. Uganda is naturally endowed and is one of the most attractive tourist destinations in East Africa.



What would you consider as bottlenecks to business that directly affect you?

Operating costs, regional conflicts and infrastructure constraints affect aviation industry development. But thanks to the government of Uganda, an airport expansion plan with more check-in counters, gates and aircraft parking services are being built.

Entebbe airport is soon to increase its capacity from serving 1.6 million passengers currently to the next higher service capacity.



Ethiopian airlines is wholly state-owned. How have you managed to stay profitable while other national carriers such as South African Airlines and Kenya Airways are struggling with huge losses?

Ethiopian Airlines is 100 per cent government-owned but ownership and management of the airline are completely separate and this has been a successful setup.

Management is done by aviation professionals who run the airline as an independent business. There is no undeserved interference from government and management is responsible and accountable for the day-to-day operations. Due to the abovementioned conducive setup, the airline has continued to excel, turning profits for almost all the years of its existence.



How do you manage to stay ahead of competition?

This is due to the following: The existence of a uniquely-dedicated and highly-committed workforce led by experienced and a seasoned executive management and board of directors.

Self-sufficiency in training of aviation personnel who embody the values and spirit of Ethiopian Airlines, through our aviation academy. Developing of strong leadership teams. An efficient network of connectivity. Ethiopian Airlines has a multi-hub strategy.

Ethiopian Airlines is a customer-focused airline. Having an inventory of latest, state-of-the-art aircraft. Ethiopian Airlines is a member of the Star Alliance.