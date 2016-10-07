Related Stories

Uganda retains place on global postal body Written by OUR REPORTER

Patrick Masambu is vying for director general of ITSO

Uganda this week retained her position on the council of administration of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), a body that brings together national post offices in the world.

Uganda achieved the feat at the 26th congress of the UPU which met in Istanbul, Turkey.

The council of administration of UPU has 40 members. Uganda emerged 6th out of the 16 African countries that competed for 11 seats.

In a note he issued yesterday, Frank Tumwebaze, the minister of ICT and national guidance, who led Uganda’s delegation to the congress, was ecstatic about the achievement.

“As Uganda’s head of delegation, I am very proud of this win. Despite the fact that we didn’t have any campaign budget to host lunch and dinner receptions as many countries did here at the magnificent Hilton hotel, we still managed to sell our country candidacy through a subtle one-to-one campaign typical of our homegrown kakuyege [door-to-door mobilization],” he said.

In the same vein, Tumwebaze asked Ugandans to pray for Patrick Masambu, who is vying for the position of director general of the International Telecommunications Satellite Organisation (ITSO). The ITSO congress meets in Washington, United States of America, next week.

Masambu, who served as executive director of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), is currently deputy director general of ITSO.