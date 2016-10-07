Related Stories

Sheikh Semambo is new deputy mufti Written by URN

Details Created: 07 October 2016 Print

Print Email

The joint session of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) has nominated Sheikh Abdallah Semambo and Sheikh Muhammad Waiswa as the first and second deputy mufti respectively.

According to a press statement issued on October 6 by Hajji Nsereko Mutumba, the UMSC public relations officer, Sheikh Semambo and Sheikh Waiswa were nominated by the joint session in accordance with section 11 (2) (b) of the UMSC constitution, which provides for the nomination of the mufti and secretary general.

Sheikh Abdallah Semambo

Prior to his appointment, Sheikh Semambo had been in charge of the Dawah department, while Sheikh Waiswa is the mullah of Makerere University Business School. Sheikh Khatwib Mukuluwakika, who has been the acting deputy mufti, takes over as the in-charge of the Dawah department.

The joint session comprises the college of sheikhs, also known as Majlis Al Ulama, and the executive committee.

The college of sheikhs is chaired by the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje, while the executive committee and joint sessions are chaired by the chairman, UMSC, Dr Abdul Qadir Balonde.



