Related Stories

Ghana skipper and striker Asamoah Gyan is sure his country will pick maximum points when they face Uganda Cranes on Friday in a Group E 2018 World Cup qualifier at Tamale stadium.



Speaking from Tamale after their first training session, the UAE-based player said the hot weather in Tamale will not be a problem, but asked the fans to rally behind the team because the first group game is very important.



Gyan said although the playing surface is not in the best condition, they will play their hearts out against because starting the group with a win will be very vital for qualification.



"We will make sure we get the three points. It will be very very difficult and I would say this is not the first time we’re playing under condition. They shouldn’t be any excuses. We’ll play our normal game whether it is hot or not. We know all the fans will be behind us, so we are not here to disappoint our fans. We’ll make sure we do what we do best for them and come out victorious”, Gyan said.



Ghana last played at the Tamale stadium in November 2014 during their 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo. But the coach Avram Grant said that playing against Uganda will not be easy because they have always proved a tough team against Ghana.



The former Chelsea tactician in the English Premiership was in Lome on Tuesday to spy on Uganda's team as they faced Togo. Uganda Cranes lost 1-0 to Togo on Tuesday in an international friendly in Lome.



Attacking midfielder William Kizito Luwagga told URN before leaving Lome that they are well prepared for the game. While Uganda Cranes have never qualified for a World Cup, Ghana are chasing their fourth straight appearance. There are five groups of four teams with only the winners of each group making it to Russia in 2018.



Uganda Cranes will host Congo Brazzaville on November 7 in the second group E game at the Mandela National Stadium.