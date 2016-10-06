Related Stories

Suspected al-Shabaab attack kills six in Kenya Written by URN

Six people have been confirmed dead following a suspected al-Shabaab attack on a residential house in Mandera, a town in the north-eastern part of Kenya.



The attack reportedly targeted a gated residential building mainly housing non-ethnic Somalis and non-Muslims, less than a mile from the volatile Somalia border town of Beled Hawa, according to media reports.



"We have suffered yet another attack in Mandera and sadly we have lost six people, Mandera Governor Ali Roba stated in a statement issued moments after the attack. We grieve with our families," he said in a tweet.



"The gang used a grenade to break the entrance before they shot at those who were sleeping. They escaped soon after the incident," The standard Newspaper reported quoting a senior officer in the area. As they were escaping they also threw another grenade damaging a nearby building.



Police said the attackers shot at the victims randomly after they had broken into the plot. Police chief Joseph Boinnet told Kenyan media that there were 33 people in the compound when the attack took place. One was seriously injured and 25 others rescued. Two were missing hours later.



Residents said that the attackers, numbering about 20, were heavily armed. Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al-Shabaab's military operations spokesman is quoted by Reuters news agency confirming that they carried out the attack.



Al-Shabaab has fought to overthrow the government in Mogadishu since 2007. The Islamic insurgents started attacking Kenya after Kenyan forces were deployed in Somalia 2011 to fight the militia, alongside Uganda and Burundian troops.



They have since carried out attacks on civilians in different parts of Kenya. The most deadly included an attack on a shopping mall in Nairobi and another at Garissa University College in which 148 students were killed last year.



Mandera has in the past been a playing field for the militants who cross from the nearby Somalia border and strike before fleeing back. They have been targeting non locals and security agents in their attacks.



