Related Stories

Samuel Mugarura aka Falcao

Ironically, Samuel Mugarura, the Makerere University student who makes teargas out of sugar was behind most strikes at his hall of residence, emerging information indicates.



According to colleagues, the third-year student of Ethno-Botany been an organiser and at the centre of most strikes at his hall, Makerere University hall (UH).



Mugarura, on September 25 demonstrated before the media how his teargas, that claims he made from sugar sucrose and food colour works. The third year student of Ethno-Botany claims his teargas is less toxic compared to the type used by police to disperse crowds.



Collins Namara Rutaitsire, a third-year student of Law confirmed Mugarura's activism and his involvement in student's strikes. Namara is a guild representative council (GRC) member for Makerere University Hall (UH) where Mugarura formerly resided.



According to Namara, it is Mugarura’s activism that earned him the nickname ‘Falcao’ - named after the once clinical Columbian football striker Radamel Falcao. Namara describes Mugarura as an extrovert who believes in hope for tomorrow.



“…Yes, we have seen him struggle with very many strikes we have had around and he has been the main man behind each and every thing, because he believes when something is wrong then we ought to fight for what is right”, Namara says.



Police claims that Mugarura is a well-known criminal within security with several cases to answer, and that, his claims to make teargas are diversionary only aiming at drawing public sympathy. Mugarura is now a suspect with scheduled mandatory reporting to Law Development Centre (LDC) court near the university.





Currently, he is facing charges of assault that was recorded at Wandegeya Police Station under MCB 027/2016. This case is being handled by LDC court.



Recently, police at Makerere opened a file against him owing to his alleged possession of opium and other suspicious property recorded under file, MUK CRB 212/2016. He was admitted in 2013 to do a Bachelor of Science in Ethno-botany as a privately sponsored student under registration 13/U/8329/PS.



Since his much-publicised demonstration, police authorities have said his innovation is a threat to national security although recently police boss inspector general of police Kale Kayihura said he would like to meet him.



Mugarura has since claimed that he received threats from state agents whom he said were trailing him.



But Jackson Mucunguzi, the chief security officer Makerere University denies any threats from police against Mugarura. Mucunguzi noted that the student has numerous cases.



“As police we have the two cases that have been against him. Besides his new innovation, [there] are two files of assault and possession of drugs. But, in relation to his case as he claims [that] he is threatened left and right, I would think it is not [true] because it is not registered anywhere. I have been encouraging whoever reaches him; that if he has any threat as a student, he should come to police, he reports the case and we see how to do it”, Mucunguzi said.



Mucunguzi further said that he personally supports the innovation and would not be involved in any witch-hunting of a student. He however pointed out that with the nature of his cases, Mugarura probably needs mental rehabilitation, which the police are willing to assist with.



“When you see the nature of his cases, one is a result of the other. The cases of assault against his fellow students, which is an awkward attempt by an intellectual person, you find that an intellectual is finding his fellow students. Maybe, he was influenced by the drugs that we found him with. And I encourage if he has a problem, I intend to meet him and I encourage him. If he has a problem, we can take him through counselling sessions. As you can see, he’s a resourceful person in society who is wasting himself. But since he has showed interest and capacity of innovating such good ideas, if he can do away with drugs, I would think he is very lucrative and productive Ugandan”, Mucunguzi added.



However Namara dismisses police’s criminal claims against Mugarura, saying as students, they have never seen him in possession of or use any drugs.



“In my opinion Falcao [Mugarura] is man that believes in the hope for tomorrow. In fact I was shocked by the allegations that he uses opium, which I don’t believe is true - because we have been with him in this hall of residence and he is a man of great integrity”, he said.



Makerere University has on several occasions disowned Mugarura, saying he did not consult any of his tutors and so they did not look at his research or confirm his innovation.



Unlike the Kiira EV and Kayoola Bus, both solar-powered vehicles made by students from the College of Engineering, Art, Design and Technology (CEDAT), it appears the university has not warmed up to Mugarura's innovation.



A statement from the academic registrar indicates that, as of September 27, 2016, Mugarura only has results for Year One and Two with seven retakes. A student gets a retake when they fail to score 50 percent, which is the pass-mark for undergraduate programmes.



Mugarura however denies all those retakes saying; "I only have 3 retakes and I have registered to re-do them this semester. Others, I did not do the papers but I have registered for them"



Dr Ipulet Perpetua, the head of department of Plant Sciences, Microbiology and Biotechnology under the College of Natural Sciences (CONAS), says that if Mugarura was consistently studying, he would be among those preparing to graduate in January 2017 because he has technically finished his three-year course.



According to the Makerere University prospectus 2007/2010, a student ceases to belong to Makerere when he scores below a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 2.0. Mugarura currently has 2.10 and therefore remains a student. A student is placed on probation progress when he/she is less than 2.0.



"When a student accumulates three consecutive probations based on CGPA, he/she shall be discontinued," reads a prospectus article 28 on discontinuation.



It further reads that, "A student who has overstayed in an academic programme by more than 2 years shall be discontinued from his or her course."



In addition, a student who fails to obtain at least the pass mark of 50% during the third assessment in the same course or courses he/she had retaken is discontinued from his or her studies at the university.



Who is Samuel Mugarura?



Born in April 1993 to Benon Arinaitwe and Molly Kyoheirwe in Buyanja Rukungiri district, Mugarura went to Buyanja Grammar School for his primary education.



He later joined Makobore high school for his O’level before moving to Kajansi progressive school for his A’level.



His family migrated from Rukungiri to Kazo parish in Kiruhura district.



Mugarura scored 18 points at A'level and was admitted in 2013 for a Bachelor of Science in Ethno-Botany. He says he wanted to do Medicine at Makerere but was never admitted on that course.











