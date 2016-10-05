Related Stories

Rubanda ambulance turned into CAO’s personal vehicle Written by URN

Edith Turyasasirwa, Rubanda chief administrative officer

The chief administrative officer (CAO) of Rubanda district, Edith Turyasasirwa is under the spotlight for turning an ambulance allocated to Hamurwa Health Center IV into her official vehicle.



The car in contention is a double pick-up registration number UG 2168M. It is the main transport means for patients and expectant mothers from their homes to the health center and from the health center to Rugarama and Kabale regional referral hospital.



About 40 patients use the ambulance every month while being referred from the health center to the nearby and Kabale hospital.

But for the last two months, the vehicle has been under the full control of the Turyasasirwa who uses it for her official and personal engagements. Turyasasirwa was deployed in Rubanda district following its operationalization in July. The district was curved out of Kabale.



Residents are now accusing her of taking control of the ambulance, denying them of transport during emergency situations.



Jasper Ayebare, a resident from Kakyenaga in Nyamweru sub-county says that he was told that the ambulance had been taken over by the CAO when he sought to use it to transport a patient from the village to the health centre.



“It has affected us dramatically because people in my district now cannot access any health services because of lacking a cheaper ambulance which would be taking them to the referrals and the health centres. So, I would beg the entire leadership at the district level to come together with the general public to beg government to provide us with some assistance in form of a car that can be used by our CAO”, he said.



Fuderi Kataryeeba, a resident of Nyamabaare in Ikumba sub-county says that the health center cannot operate without an ambulance describing the ‘takeover’ as an unfair management decision.



Henry Twimukye a councilor representing Bufundi sub-county at Rubanda district says it's a shame that the CAO opted for the ambulance, putting her personal needs above requirements of the entire community.



“It is a very big danger to find that our CAO is using our ambulance as our personal vehicle yet there is more than Shs 11bn in the budget. They should get her a vehicle but not an ambulance. A health centre is supposed to have an ambulance. It is a big shame”, Twimukye said.



Dr Patrick Kabwiga, the in-charge for Hamurwa Health Center IV confirms that the ambulance was taken but declined to explain more saying that the matter is beyond his jurisdiction.



Turyasasirwa says that she was forced to use the ambulance because the district currently does not have enough vehicles to provide transport for her office. She adds that government is in the process of procuring a vehicle for the office of the district chief administrative officer and the Office of the District chairperson.



She adds that once procurement is complete, the ambulance will be returned to the health centre.