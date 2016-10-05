Related Stories

Former URA official gunned down Written by URN

Tony Olanyo (RIP)

Unidentified gunmen shot dead Tony Olanya, a former employee of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Kitgum district Public Accounts Committee chairperson.



Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa Region Police spokesperson, says Olanya was gunned down at around 8:30pm on Tuesday at his residence in Ayul village in Pager division of Kitgum municipality.



According to Okema, the gunmen raided Olanya's home demanding for money but didn't find any and decided to shoot him. Following his retirement from URA, Olanya started a money lending business and set up several mobile money outlets in Kigtum district.



Jackson Baryampika, the Kitgum District Police Commander, says Olanya was hit five times in tummy, adding that he died due to excessive bleeding.

He blames the increase of gun violence in the district on the influx of South Sudan refugees, some of whom police suspects crossed with firearms into Uganda.



Several cases of gun violence have been recorded in Kitgum municipality in the past three months. On September 28, unidentified gunmen shot dead Grace Ageno, the Greenland Parish LC 3 councillor.

In July this year, Christine Omoya was shot dead at her home in Cam-cam village in Kitgum municipality, leaving her husband with serious injuries.

In June, unidentified gunmen attacked Alice Akello, a businesswoman at her home in Kitgum municipality leaving her nursing several injuries. William Komakech, the Kitgum resident district commissioner is perturbed by the upsurge on the murders in the district using guns.



