Related Stories

Oulanyah warns MPs on panic over media coverage Written by SADAB KITATTA KAAYA & EDRIS KIGGUNDU

Details Created: 05 October 2016 Print

Print Email

Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah yesterday told MPs not to be “anxious over nothing” in the wake of what some of them perceive as negative media coverage.

In a brief statement while communicating to MPs at the start of yesterday’s plenary session, Oulanyah said MPs have a duty to serve the country, not their individual interests.

“This parliament is not for individuals. It is not for Oulanyah…we are not here to serve individual interests. We are here to serve the country. If matters should arise that are within your knowledge, you have a duty to clarify to this parliament and the country because otherwise, misinformation will take over everything,” he said in a brief communication to the House.

The deputy speaker said if MPs understand their roles, “it will save people from speculation and it will save this parliament from being anxious over nothing.”

Much as Oulanyah did not directly comment on the impasse between parliament and some media organisations, his statements touched on the core of the current misunderstanding that has pitted the legislature and the media.

Deputy speaker Jacob Oulanyah (R) presiding over parliament business

His statements also contrast sharply with the views of Speaker Rebecca Kadaga on “negative” coverage of the House.

On September 15, Kadaga led parliament in its criticism of the journalists reporting on the MPs quest for perks and benefits, saying it [coverage] had helped turn public sentiment against the institution.

She and other MPs suggested that editors of some media organisations be summoned before parliament’s committee on Rules, Privilege and Discipline.

Indeed, last week, the committee issued summons to news editors of at least three media organisations: The Observer, New Vision and The Red Pepper. We have been told that very soon summons will also be issued for Daily Monitor and Uganda Radio Network (URN).



EDITORS TO SNUB SUMMONS

The news editor of The Observer, Robert Spin Mukasa and the editor at Red Pepper told us yesterday that they will not appear before the committee. The two were scheduled to appear before the committee today at 10:00am.

According to Mukasa’s lawyer, Isaac Ssemakadde, parliament’s letter summoning him is “impermissibly-vague and invasive of our client’s editorial independence, among other constitutional rights which you [parliament] are oath-bound to respect, protect and promote.”

Ssemakadde wrote to the committee yesterday expressing regret that the news editor of The Observer shall not appear before it.

A senior editor at The Red Pepper, who preferred anonymity confirmed that they will not face the committee because parliament cannot be “the complainant and a judge” in the same matter.

By press time, it was not yet clear whether New Vision would honour or ignore the summons.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



