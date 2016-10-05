Related Stories

Besigye: Museveni should be charged with treason Written by Derrick Kiyonga

Details Created: 05 October 2016 Print

Print Email

Kizza Besigye happily waving to his supporters

At court yesterday, Dr Kizza Besigye said President Museveni, and not him, should be in the dock facing treason charges.

Besigye returned to the High court Criminal division yesterday to meet his bail condition of reporting to the court every fortnight. The condition is among many set by Justice Wilson Masalu Musene, who released Besigye in July. Besigye, who returned to the country on Monday, is battling treason charges.

“I have never committed any treason. I’m confident I won the election,” Besigye said, “The only person who should be charged with treason is Museveni because he took over power using the gun. Ugandans gave me their votes freely but Museveni decided to use guns to remain in power,” he added.

According to prosecution, Besigye committed treason when he demanded an independent international audit of the presidential election results before a new president is inaugurated.

The state also claims he unlawfully declared himself winner of the February 18 presidential election. Five months after he was charged, the director of public prosecutions (DPP) has failed to commit Besigye to the High court for trial.

Every time the case comes up for mention before the Nakawa Chief magistrate’s court, prosecution asks for an adjournment, saying police is still investigating. Besigye also took a swipe at the prosecution for failing to bring a proper case against him.

“I don’t know what they are investigating because I said in court [Nakawa] that indeed I won an election,” Besigye said, “So, there is no need of investigating. I have repeatedly said that Museveni has no business being the president of this country because he never won the election. So, what are they investigating?” he added.

Besigye, who was accompanied by his lawyer Ernest Kalibbala said: “I think it’s about time that the courts stop this total abuse of power and throw out these useless cases because they are simply aiding Museveni in breaking the law. Courts should be independent and say enough is enough.”

He said the state has no intention of proving any case against him.

“Their [state] intention is to distract our activities and also harass us because you cannot move freely because you have to report to court every after two weeks,” Besigye noted.

Besigye arrives at Crane Bank to make a transaction yesterday

“I will always respect court orders but I know I’m just being harassed,” he added.

Besigye also criticised police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi for saying that police will charge opposition supporters with treason if they are found with posters describing Besigye as ‘His Excellency the people’s president’ or “President of Uganda.”

“Then you look at Kaweesi, who Ugandans fund, saying that he will charge them with treason just because they are welcoming me…” Besigye said.

“Should a person like Kaweesi be putting on a police uniform? I think this is the clique together with Kayihura [police chief] which is spoiling the image of the police.”



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.