Related Stories

Besigye narrates ordeal at Entebbe

Kizza Besigye

Fresh from a foreign trip, Kizza Besigye described on Monday how he was snatched by security men as he disembarked from a Kenya Airways flight at Entebbe International airport and driven at high speed through back roads up to his home in Kasangati, Wakiso district.

Here is his narrative during a press conference at his home:



Today [Monday] I was just returning home on a commercial flight travelling by myself, an unarmed Ugandan coming home but because they fear the people who voted me in February [2016], they do not want me to pass where people are.

As soon as I arrived at the airport this morning, the goons were waiting at the steps of the aeroplane. They literally lifted me from the steps. They were putting on the uniform of Civil Aviation Authority. This is really the death of our institutions and the vehicle in which they put me was a civil aviation vehicle.

They zoomed off like crazy, went through some murram track up to the old airport. This is where the police vehicles were parked and they pulled me out and threw me into the car and six patrol vehicles.

The small lead car entered a convoy out of the old airport through Entebbe up to Namulanda where they branched off and came through small murram roads sometimes using the highway that is being constructed. We went through roads that I cannot describe until we landed in those areas of Kikajjo, Nakawuka and eventually Kabojja, and came back to Nateete, then Busega and on to the Ntinda roundabout on the Northern bypass and straight here in Kasangati.

What happened today is a clear demonstration that there is a president of the people and the regime’s role now is to make sure that he doesn’t get to the people. Since the election of February 2016, our country is in a stalemate because it is clear that the people of Uganda made a choice of who should lead them, which choice has been fought by force of arms by Museveni and his group, seeking to perpetuate themselves in power.

We now have the people of Uganda on one side and a group of armed men terrorising them on the other side. This has been happening since February. I was charged with treason because we declared ourselves winners, but very clearly, anybody who cares to know what’s going on in our country knows that the people committing treason are Museveni and his group because they are using guns to supress the will of the people and to establish an administration contrary to the will of the people.



What is your next course of action and why should an ordinary Ugandan care about your return?

We are going to announce a programme and currently I wouldn’t want to pre-empt it. There will be all kinds of things and it is within that programme that I will be acting.

Regarding why Ugandans are concerned about my coming back, I think the best answer should be from the Ugandans themselves, like those who were planting banana stems along Entebbe road, the people who have been caned and brutalised by the police (while following me); why do they come back yet they can meet the same treatment again?

I think they are not concerned about me as Besigye; they are only rallying around me for their causes. They are fighting for change in this country and I simply happen to be a rallying point where that struggle is taking place. If I stopped fighting for causes that they identify with, they would not follow me at all. People are fighting for their causes and they will rally behind any leader who is fighting with them.



Is FDC still intact, because in preparations for your comeback, Party President Mugisha Muntu has not been sighted anywhere; he is not even here to welcome you.

Certainly, FDC is still one. We have one FDC, one Uganda, one people and one leader who is Gen Mugisha Muntu. So, we have one united party behind one leader. In every political party, there are as many views as there are people.

What makes us a party is that we aggregate those views and the important ones that unite us, we rally together around those. For example, every FDC member wants change in Uganda, with rights and freedom. It is one common thing we are all fighting for. We also have democracy and on some occasions you have seen me compete with Gen Muntu, this means we have different views but on the main things we have one view and I don’t expect Gen Muntu to be in each of our activities.

Saying his not being here is a sign he does not want to associate with us is very speculative. The struggle we are engaged in is not just an FDC struggle; it is for all the people of Uganda regardless of which party. As long as they want to reclaim this country from this dictatorship, we are on the same frontline. What unites us is that we want our country back to us.



While you were away, members of parliament asked for over Shs 150 million for cars. What is your take on this?

Our party took a position on this issue and I have no problem with the party position. I frankly think that parliament will serve itself well if it takes away the power of remunerating itself by itself. Up to today, parliament is the only institution that defines its own terms.

This is tempting. Our position has always been that we have an independent remunerations commission that determines the emoluments of all public servants. No public servant should determine their own pay.

So I would advise parliament if it doesn’t want to keep on getting entangled in that self-interest problem, they should adopt the proposal of having an independent remunerations commission. This commission will establish for everybody what is due to everyone according to their roles and responsibilities.

Mr Museveni has made a lot of errors in trying to address the complaints of those he meets. When he meets judges and they complain, he says I will increase your salary next financial year, but if you increase the salary of say the doctors, what about the nurses, interns and cleaners? We need a comprehensive mechanism that addresses everybody equitably and that should not be parliament.



After the elections, you have been arrested many times and the government has tightened its grip on you; you can hardly meet and talk to people, don’t you think the people who follow you will lose hope and stop?

Well, that is the hope of Mr Museveni’s regime and their actions. They hope that the people will get tired and think the struggle is impossible, but they have hoped for this 15 years now and the people are instead getting stronger every day.

It is not about me, it’s about the people’s issues, and it is the conditions they live in that force them to follow me. Instead of the regime using money to address critical issues, it is using the money for guarding Besigye and keeping soldiers on roads where I’m going to pass.



The international community is actively collaborating with Uganda; recently we saw the US giving Uganda [helicopters] and various multilateral agreements are being signed with different countries; what is your take on this?

While I was away, I have been engaging the international community. Make no mistake, this country will not be liberated by foreigners, this country will be liberated by ourselves, it is only good if they make it easier by helping us along the way. I will be talking more about that soon.



The judge who was handling police chief Kale Kayihura’s case is dead; do you have any message to the people out there?

I got the sad news through the media of the passing [on] of the magistrate at Makindye who was supposed to hear the case of Mr Kayihura. My first response is to express my sympathy to the aggrieved family for the most unexpected passing [on] of this magistrate and to console the entire legal and judicial fraternity.

Sudden deaths from unclear causes have become quite common of late. We need to take specific interest in this trend, compile those who have died and under what circumstances, try to establish similarities and dig a little more about what could be causing this. In circumstances of oppression which our country is experiencing, unexplained deaths can be quite frightening because such regimes are known to solve problems by eliminating people.

I would not like to jump to any conclusions but simply to say that it is something we must be curious about, something to raise suspicion and something to invite investigations.