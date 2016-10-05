Related Stories

MPs lambast critical economist Muhumuza Written by ALI TWAHA

Fred Muhumuza, a former economist at the ministry of finance, planning and economic development, angered some MPs with his harsh criticism of government’s performance on the economy.

Gomba East MP Emmanuel Kalule described Muhumuza as a “bitter man” and asked him to give some credit where it is due. Muhumuza rattled the MPs during a meeting of the Southern and Eastern African Trade Information and Negotiations Institute (SEATINI), which analyzed the country’s fiscal system and its implications on inclusive development.

According to Kalule, “they [MPs] guessed what Dr Muhumuza would say” and some skipped the workshop. Muhumuza had commented on the Shs 68m budgeted for MPs’ funeral expenses in the event of death and Shs 200m for cars, in relation to the slowdown in economic activities in the country.

He also said that most of the problems the country is grappling with have their roots in the National Leadership Institute Kyankwanzi, an NRM retreat venue.

“When we go to Kyankwanzi, do you make resolutions at the end or endorse the first opening remarks that the president gives?” he asked.

“Going by what the press gives us, nobody [challenges] or discusses the opening remarks of the president. They end up being the resolutions,” he said.

Muhumuza further urged MPs not to compare themselves with other civil servants because they are not entitled to the same privileges.

“They [MPs] are making wrong comparisons with other government officials on being facilitated,” he said. “Other government officials, when they are leaving office, they don’t go with the cars [like the MPs do].”

Parliament has approved a Shs 150m car grant for MPs but some are lobbying to see the amount revised to Shs 200m. An angry Kalule said Muhumuza was a bitter man misleading the public.

“I would really appeal to you not to mislead the citizens of this country. Because when you say MPs are asking for cars [of Shs 200m], that is not the case. Do you want us to go to our constituencies on foot?” he fumed.

“Dr Muhumuza, you paint a picture of all rulers or leaders being devils. But I can assure you that we are not devils, some of us are sane Ugandans...” he added.

On his part, Kumi county MP Charles IIukor rebuked members of the public for being obsessed with the Shs 68m funeral budget for each legislator in the case of death.

“We are being told that we are doing nothing, [that] we are asking for burials, cars...please understand we need to work together, and not just criticize,” IIukor said, raising his voice.

“Are you praying that they [MPs] die so that the money can be used? Why don’t you pray that they don’t die, so that the money can go back to the treasury…?”

But Muhumuza explained that Uganda’s problem does not lie with MPs individually, as they seem to think but, rather, with the system.

“Eighty percent of the MPs are new. The problem is not with individuals, but the system,” Muhumuza said.

He explained that when Uganda decentralized, it gave the local government more of the expenditure items and less of the revenues, which has crippled their work.



