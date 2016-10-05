Related Stories

Lukwago attacks ‘dormant’ committee on human rights Written by ABUBAKER MAYEMBA

Details Created: 05 October 2016 Print

Print Email

Erias Lukwago

Parliament’s committee on human rights has failed to actively condemn the rampant abuse of the rule of law in Uganda, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has said.

Speaking at the launch of the Parliamentary Forum on Human Rights, Rule of Law and Constitutionalism (PFHRRLC) recently, Lukwago criticised the committee for not defending victims of abuses.

He noted that although article 79 of the constitution mandates MPs to promote the rule of law, they have failed to cultivate the culture of constitutionalism. The lord mayor also faulted the committee for not condemning the pro-Gen Kale Kayihura activists who stormed and sealed off Makindye court and nearly lynched him and other lawyers.

To him, the silence demonstrated that MPs had failed in their duties.

“I was almost lynched in Makindye while protecting the rule of law with many of my colleagues. They organised hooligans to lynch us and nobody was there to protect us, not even parliament. I shudder to know that the matter did not feature on the floor of parliament. I was almost killed in broad daylight,” Lukwago said.

“It should be the entire house to rise to the occasion, to live up to its mandate under article 79 and defend the constitution. You have a committee on human rights but with all due respect it is dormant. What is it doing?” Lukwago said.

A pro-Kayihura group of youths stormed Makindye court in August, protesting the scheduled appearance of the police chief to respond to accusations of using brutal force in dispersing crowds in Kampala.

In her speech, Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga acknowledged that although the committee had not yet accomplished its goal of translating the constitution into various languages, it had succeeded in some areas.

Kadaga advised the new forum members not to concentrate mainly on electoral liberties and political freedoms but also consider other rights.

“There is a tendency in this country of talking about the right of assembly and not the other rights like the right to food, among others. I would like to see more of these rights included in our debates, ground them in the principles of the constitution,” Kadaga said.

Leader of Opposition Winnie Kizza, who is one of the founding members of the forum, described the launch as timely because it came when parliament was facing criticism over its performance.

She said the forum would enable MPs from both the opposition and NRM to share ideas. Parliamentarians partnered with Human Rights Network (HURINET) to launch PFHRRLC with the aim of promoting human rights and the rule of law.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.