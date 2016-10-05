Related Stories

Rwigyema’s ‘lost son’ seeks family reunion Written by Siraje Lubwama

There is an air of scepticism surrounding claims by Ivan Shimiye that he is a son of slain NRA bush-war commander Gen Fred Gisa Rwigyema. But that has not stopped him from seeking President Museveni’s help to reunite with family as well as get a slice of Rwigyema’s estate, writes SIRAJE LUBWAMA.



Twenty-six years since Rwigyema was reportedly assassinated in the battlefield during the invasion of Rwanda, a 34-year-old man has emerged claiming to be the son of the first leader of Rwandese Patriotic Army, RPA.

Ivan Shimiye Rwigyema has written to President Museveni asking for help to meet his relatives and secure his father’s property in Uganda. The Observer met Shimiye on September 24 in Gayaza, where he currently stays with Sgt Gitta Musoke, a former bodyguard of Rwigyema.

Shimiye said he was born in 1982 at Kapeka trading centre in the central district of Nakaseke during the NRA five-year liberation struggle. Shimiye said he last saw his father in 1990 when he took him to Texas, US, for studies before Rwigyema launched the RPA invasion against the Rwandan government.

Shimiye contends that he was brought back to Uganda shortly after Rwigyema’s death on October 2, 1990. He said his mother, Seperenza Nyiramuhimo, lives in Kisekende village in Mubende district and wants the president to help him find his family, especially his brothers and sisters in Rwanda.

“Your Excellency, since the death of my father, I remained like a street kid, I failed to get any assistance from the NRM government. The opposition leaders have been urging me to join them to tarnish your name that you killed my father but I ignored them,” reads part of the Shimiye’s letter to the president.

“I kindly beg you as a parent who knows the data of my father and a historical of this country to rescue me and enable me benefit from the sweat of my late father because he contributed a lot to the liberation of Uganda and I request to meet you so that, among other things, you coordinate with your fellow president Gen [Paul] Kagame on how to change my life by compensating me as an orphan of Gen Rwigyema.”

The letter was given to Lucy Nakyobe, the State House comptroller. Shimiye also gave copies to parliament speaker Rebecca Kadaga and Capt Gertrude Njuba, the State House head of land department, among others.

Told about Shimiye on September 25, Kadaga said she can help him meet the president if he can prove he is Rwigyema’s real son. When The Observer met Njuba on September 29, she also pledged to assist but on condition that Shimiye provides evidence to show he is a son of Rwigyema. Shimiye said he is ready for a DNA test.



RWIGYEMA ESTATE

Shimiye also wants to secure his father’s 800 acres of land in Bukwiiri, Kiboga district, plus another two square miles in Kibaale district. He said that though his mother occupies part of the land, he does not know who holds the land title. Shimiye claims he was told his father has three other children in Rwanda who include; a girl and two boys.

Shimiye further adds that he was given his final immunisation shot by Dr Kizza Besigye, who signed his birth certificate on May 17, 1985 in the presence of Rwigyema and his mother in Bufundi sub-county, Kibaale.

Shimiye said he started his schooling at Masindi Army primary school before joining King’s College Budo for his ordinary level. His school fees, he said, were paid by Gen David Sejusa.

“After O-level, Sejusa gave up on me but I am grateful to him and my mother who made me to join Busubizi PTC [Primary Teachers College] where I graduated as a grade III teacher. In 2008, I graduated with a diploma at Kyambogo University,” Shimiye said.

Sejusa has not responded to inquiries about Shimiye. When The Observer escorted Shimiye and Musoke to meet Col Jackson Bell Mushabe, a bush-war fighter at his Ggaba residence, the sickly Bell immediately recognised Musoke but first referred to Shimiye as a conman. That was until Shimiye produced a photograph of Bell with Rwigyema and a young boy purported to be him [Shimiye].

“Yeah, my memory is now coming back. I can now see you resemble the fallen comrade. Where have you been hiding all this time?” wondered Bell. “It is good you have surfaced as one of our fruits from the bush. I am sick and can do little to assist you but I pray and hope that you get united with your family.”



