Related Stories

Report: Uganda is prone to violence Written by Sadab Kitatta Kaaya

Details Created: 05 October 2016 Print

Print Email

A new report released recently by the Global Peace Index (GPI) 2016 ranks Uganda among countries at risk of slipping into politically-instigated violence.

The report was compiled by the Institute for Economics and Peace, a worldwide independent, non-partisan, non-profit think tank. It is dedicated to shifting the world’s focus to peace as a positive, achievable and tangible measure of human well-being and progress.

It has a network of international partners and also collaborates with intergovernmental organizations on measuring and communicating the economic value of peace. In Uganda, it works with a local subsidiary of International Alert, a peace-building organisation.

The report is based on a study done in 163 countries and ranks Uganda in 101st position, 62 steps from Syria and South Sudan listed as the most unstable countries.

“The GPI is composed of 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators from highly-respected sources and now ranks 163 independent states and territories, covering 99.7 per cent of the world’s population,” the report reads.

Overall, the report found the global levels of peace continue to deteriorate while the gap between the most and least peaceful countries continues to widen.

“While some of the most peaceful nations have reached historic levels of peace, the least peaceful nations have become even less peaceful,” the report notes.

Besides terror activities by groups such as the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (Isis), political instability is listed as the second major cause of violence.



SUB-SAHARA

In sub-Saharan Africa, Uganda is ranked number 22 but only trails Tanzania in the Great Lakes region. Tanzania is ranked ninth.

“We might not be among the most peaceful countries but we should also consider what is happening in the backyards of neighbours such as Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan and Kenya; this region is very fragile,” Richard Businge, International Alert’s country manager, told journalists on October 1.

The events that followed the February 18 elections such as the violent breakup of opposition gatherings are some of the factors that contributed to Uganda’s poor ranking, Businge warned.

“People are not freely expressing their views and a big question remains as to whether the country will ever change leaders without bloodshed,” Businge said.



