Related Stories

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Peter Mayiga, has said the lawsuit filed by Male Mabirizi Kiwanuka against Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II is aimed at provoking the monarch and undermining his authority over land.
Last month, Mabirizi sued the Kabaka, challenging the compulsory registration of all people on the king’s land. In his petition, Mabirizi contends that all land the Kabaka claims was returned to him by the central government is collectively owned by the people of Buganda.
According to Mabirizi, the Kabaka is only holding the land in trust for his subjects but he isn’t their landlord or master. He wants court to declare the decision of the kingdom to register all people at a fee ranging between Shs 100,000 and Shs 600,000 illegal.
He also wants court to declare the 10 percent levy on the sale of land registered in the Kabaka’s name in accordance with the Traditional Rulers (Restitution of Assets and Properties) Act, unconstitutional.
However, Mayiga questioned how a person can protest a process that is helping people to acquire land titles. He said the fee imposed by the Buganda Land Board is meant to facilitate its activities to extend services such as health and education to other kingdom subjects.
He also faulted some media houses for being biased in their reporting on Buganda land issues. Mayiga said that BLB will continue to carry out registration of people on Kabaka’s land despite challenges.
Some representatives in the Buganda Lukiiko called for the establishment of a committee and political desk to handle emerging issues on land within the kingdom and the country.
Amina Namale, the Gomba representative, said it is time for the kingdom lawyers to handle land issues within the kingdom. Victor Nyika, the Busujju county representative, asked Buganda Land Board to continue engaging the kingdom subjects on every development on the Kabaka’s land to avoid disputes.
