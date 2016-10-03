Related Stories

Court formally dissolves Oulanyah marriage Written by URN

The High court has formally dissolved the three year-old marriage of the deputy speaker, Jacob Oulanyah and his estranged wife, Winnie Amoo.



Justice Alexandria Rugadya Nkonge of the High court Family Division made the judgment this afternoon; saying there is nothing that could be done to redeem the marriage that has been on the rocks for the last one year.



In her ruling read by Justine Atukwasa, the deputy court registrar, Justice Nkonge noted that Oulanyah's marriage to Amoo is over, adding that the parties should take separate ways. However, court placed the two children born out of this relationship under the custody of their mother. Oulanyah will have to issue prior notice before visiting the children.





Nkonge ordered Oulanyah to pay a maintenance fee of $690 (about Shs 2.2m) each month for the two children who live with their mother in San Diego, California in the USA. The maintenance fees will cover items like clothing, food, gasoline and utilities for the children.



Amoo had asked court to grant $4500 (about Shs 14.8m) as maintenance fee, but the judge said she didn't provide any evidence to prove that indeed the said amount would cater for the rented house in, which she claims to live with the children in San Diego nor did she attach any school fees pay slips.



The judge also noted that Amoo is a college working student in the USA, who insisted on taking the children in order to benefit from the free education system, saying court couldn't therefore give her such exorbitant maintenance fees that she had asked for.



In August last year, Oulanyah filed a divorce petition seeking to dissolve his three-year old marriage with Amoo on various grounds which include among others subjecting him to cruelty and emotional distress.



He also accused Amoo of being reluctant to live in Uganda; a move that he said made him spend huge sums of money running two homes, one in Kampala and another in San Diego.





He also alleged that because of the circumstances surrounding his marriage, there are no conjugal rights between them. In her defense, Amoo denied subjecting her husband to severe cruelty and that it's instead Oulanyah who had been mistreating her.



Amoo accused Oulanyah of living an adulterous life by sleeping with their then housemaid, Jennifer Amoding. She also accused the deputy speaker of having forced her to wear clothes that belonged to his late wife while going to attend the funeral of the late first deputy prime minister, Eriya Kategaya at Kololo Independence Grounds.



She also asked court to dissolve their marriage. The duo had a lavish wedding about three years ago at Speke Resort Munyonyo presided over by Archbishop Stanley Ntagali. The wedding was attended by several high profile guests including President Yoweri Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni among others.



