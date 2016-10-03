Related Stories

Kayihura to meet Makerere teargas maker Written by URN

Details Created: 03 October 2016 Print

Print Email

IGP Kale Kayihura

Samuel Mugarura, the Makerere University student who claims to have made teargas could receive a boost from Gen Kale Kayihura, the Inspector General of Police.



While speaking at Makerere University main hall during the memorial lecture for the late Wilson Erinayo Oryema, the former Inspector General of Police to mark the climax of the Police Week, Kayihura said police embraces innovation, adding that he is willing to meet and support the teargas innovator.



“Guild president [Roy Ssemboga] am interested in this gentleman who is making teargas from sugar. We’re encouraging innovation within the Police. And there are a number of police officers and crime preventers who are coming up with very interesting innovations like somebody who has come up with an application for lost and found. There are others…very many. We’re corroborating with the faculty of Technology to build our systems”, he said.



Kayihura was responding to pleas by the Makerere guild president, that Mugarura had received threats from security agencies when he called the media to present his innovation.



Recently, the 3rd year student of Bachelor of Science student, Mugarura held a public demonstration for the media at the university main ground. Mugarura explained that he can produces teargas using local materials such as sugar.



Kayihura also hailed Makerere University students for embracing crime prevention, saying it was Makerere students who first embraced the model before it was adopted nationally.



“Only that you seem to be coming very late because these days teargas is not fashionable, I think look at another aspect of public order management. Am encouraged by the guard groups. Actually by now Makerere we should use these guard groups for neighbourhood watch for the halls of residence and the faculties”, he said.

The late Lt. Col. Erinayo Wilson Oryema was born on 1st January 1917. He enlisted in the Uganda Police Force in 1939 and rose through the ranks to serve as the first African Inspector General of Police from 1964 to 1971.



Oryema was assassinated by the Amin government together with Archbishop Janani Luwum and the then interior minister, Charles Oboth Ofumbi for their alleged involvement in a coup plot.