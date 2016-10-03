Related Stories

Kizza Besigye returns, 'arrested' at Entebbe airport Written by Observer Media Ltd

As widely expected, Dr Kizza Besigye’s much-hyped return to the country has ended with the arrest of the former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate.

According to Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, who along with several opposition politicians, was at the airport to welcome back Besigye, other passengers aboard the same flight told them that Besigye was whisked off the plane unto a waiting vehicle by security operatives.

He was driven out of Entebbe via the old airport used by the UN to his home in Kasangati.

Besigye who has been away for almost a month returned to the country today morning aboard a Kenya Airways flight at 8.10am. FDC and Police have been trading barbs since last week when his expected return on September 29 was cancelled for unknown reasons and rescheduled to today Monday.

Police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi earlier warned that it was treasonous for FDC and their supporters to refer to Besigye as ‘the people’s president’ because the country “only has one president”, President Museveni. He warned that police would not allow a procession from the airport like FDC had planned as it would disrupt traffic flow on the busy highway.

FDC supporters waiting for Kizza Besigye at Najjanankumbi

Journalists were blocked from accessing the airport, with joint force of military and police officers informing them that they had been directed by Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) not to allow them to proceed any farther than a checkpoint at Kitubulu.

At this checkpoint, only people with passports and air tickets were allowed to proceed to the airport.

