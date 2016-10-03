Related Stories

Kizza Besigye returns, 'arrested' at Entebbe airport

Written by Observer Media Ltd
Created: 03 October 2016

As widely expected, Dr Kizza Besigye’s much-hyped return to the country has ended with the arrest of the former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate.

According to Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, who along with several opposition politicians, was at the airport to welcome back Besigye, other passengers aboard the same flight told them that Besigye was whisked off the plane unto a waiting vehicle by security operatives.

He was driven out of Entebbe via the old airport used by the UN to his home in Kasangati. 

Besigye who has been away for almost a month returned to the country today morning aboard a Kenya Airways flight at 8.10am. FDC and Police have been trading barbs since last week when his expected return on September 29 was cancelled for unknown reasons and rescheduled to today Monday. 

Police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi earlier warned that it was treasonous for FDC and their supporters to refer to Besigye as ‘the people’s president’ because the country “only has one president”, President Museveni. He warned that police would not allow a procession from the airport like FDC had planned as it would disrupt traffic flow on the busy highway. 

FDC supporters waiting for Kizza Besigye at Najjanankumbi

Journalists were blocked from accessing the airport, with joint force of military and police officers informing them that they had been directed by Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) not to allow them to proceed any farther than a checkpoint at Kitubulu. 

At this checkpoint, only people with passports and air tickets were allowed to proceed to the airport.

 

More details coming shortly....

Comments   

+1 #1 Phalanch 2016-10-03 10:45
A President is Always People's President no matter what and we will Always warship and stand with him to end .
0 #2 Bwayo Geoffrey 2016-10-03 10:45
Well handled
+2 #3 Lakwena 2016-10-03 10:48
In other words, "the guilty are afraid" of their inevitable fate.
0 #4 Kelly 2016-10-03 10:49
There are some inevitable facts in Uganda that no one can wish away. Take for example personality following.

I have come to believe that there are personalities within the country who have cult-like following and whatever one does to stem down their popularity, you can never sway the followers away.

These include 1. Dr. Rtd Col. KB, 2. Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, 3 President YKM, 4. Hon. Betty Nambooze, 5. Pastor Robert Kayanja…etc.

However the more the security cycles and government try to portray some of these people in bad faith (whether with any justification or not), the more they make them more appealing to their followers.

Therefore however much they try to diminish the popularity of a man of KB’s stature, it will always end up heralding him more above the common man.

May be that is what these lumpens in police want to achieve anyway.
Don’t say I have never warned you!!!
+1 #5 jinolasan 2016-10-03 10:52
One day they will regret their actions.

We shall continue referring to Besigye as our President whether they want or not.
0 #6 tinka 2016-10-03 11:15
I expected this because the legal and illegitimate president of this national state is insecure.

He knows what it means when people go out in large numbers to welcome whom.they think is a legitimate leader.

Museveni must learn that domestic legitimacy is the basis of beneficial governance.

His drive for international legitimacy by inviting many presidents for his swearing and a junk party at Kololo has not helped either.

At least we know that it has kept him on his heels, let him swallow his arrogance, pride and insularity and do what Ugandans want. Ugandans keep this illegitimate plunderer on heat., keep going don't get tied one day, and one day we shall triumph!! Where is the great Roman empire???

Where is the securitate of Romania?? Museveni will go keep going!!!!
