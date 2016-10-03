Related Stories

Kadaga hails new Kibuku leadership Written by JOSEPHINE NAMULOKI

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga last week hailed voters of Kibuku for kicking out leaders she said had concentrated on perpetuating divisions instead of spearheading development in the district.

Speaking during a joint thanksgiving ceremony of Kibuku MP Herbert Tom Kinobere, the district woman MP Jenifer Namuyangu and district chairman Charles Kadiama, Kadaga said now she can travel to Kibuku without any fear.

“There was a reign of terror in this area. There was a reign of terror. I move a lot in Uganda. I could go to Manafwa, Bududa, Bungokho but I could not come to Kibuku. The circumstances could not allow me to do so. I want to thank these leaders for accepting to work together, to move Kibuku to another level,” Kadaga said at Kasasira Church of Uganda playground.

While Kadaga did not mention the leaders by name, it is widely believed that her comments targeted the former Kibuku MP, Saleh Kamba; Sarah Mwebaza, the former district woman MP and Muhammed Nakebba, the former district chairman. She described the previous district leadership as arrogant and rudderless.

Rebecca Kadaga (L) raises Herbert Kinobere’s hand

In the 9th parliament, the appointments committee, chaired by Kadaga, declined to endorse the appointment of Kamba as state minister for Bunyoro Affairs. MPs argued that Kamba did not have the minimum academic qualification for the post. Kinobere said Kamba had sowed seeds of division and uprooting him was not easy.

“My father died on the eve of my nomination. I had to carry the body to Mbale municipal mortuary and prepare for my nomination. I would like to thank God that I managed to be strong and went for nomination.

Hon speaker, it was a great challenge after bringing the body of my father here in church for prayers. My opponent [Kamba] brought kadodi dancers and started dancing here in Kasasira but God does not cheat. He caned him badly,” he narrated.

He asked Kadaga to support his efforts to lobby government to extend to his constituency electricity and to tarmac the Tirinyi-Pallisa road which he described as being in a terrible state.

In reply, Kadaga said she had received a memorandum from the district leadership highlighting the problems in the area such as not having a district hospital, lack of a vocational school and the poor state of roads. She said she will do her best to push government to address these issues.

She asked the public to disregard the media reports that parliament intends to spend Shs 68 million shillings as burial expenses for each MP arguing that the reports are exaggerated. Namuyangu, who is the minister of state for local government, too, decried the past leadership.

“Right honourable speaker, we are speaking with pain. The last five years have been hell for the people of Kibuku. I had been promised [by Kamba] that I will never again be a leader, not even LCI-chairman. He said the speaker will never step in Kibuku. But we forgive those who mistreated us,” Namuyangu said.