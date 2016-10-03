Related Stories

Wolokoso: Gen Moses Ali blasts minister Written by Observer Media Ltd

Gen Moses Ali, the first deputy prime minister, may be a humorous fellow but when he acts tough, he has few equals.

On Tuesday when he took charge as leader of government business in parliament, a female minister suffered his wrath because she wanted to dodge the plenary session.

Jennifer Namuyangu, the minister of state for Local Government, tried to sneak out of the House to attend to private business. But as she waited for her driver at the main entrance of parliament, in came the burly Moses Ali.

“What are you doing outside? You have to go in the plenary. Go back in,” Ali shouted at her.

At first Namuyangu appeared confused. She put on a sheepish smile and grudgingly walked back to the chambers. However, after ten minutes, she came back outside.

“This man thinks we are young children,” she was overheard telling a colleague within the earshot of journalists.

MP Abiriga's wild views on Arua fires





MP Abiriga’s wild views on Arua fires



Yusuf Ibrahim Abiriga, the Arua municipality MP, is a man of wild and, at times, unconventional thoughts. Last week, he attributed the ‘mysterious’ fire that gutted down 28 houses in Arua municipality to sin.

“A house starts burning during daytime by itself but the mayor is arresting witchdoctors. Why is he arresting them? They are not the ones setting the houses ablaze. That thing happened when I was RDC and when I visited a family of 15 people, I saw myself houses just begin burning. I went there and other houses caught fire in my presence from the roof coming down.”

Abiriga said God is angry because people are committing sin.

Ssewanyana's idea creates unease





Ssewanyana’s idea creates unease



When Allan Ssewanyana, the Makindye West MP, proposed that each MP contributes Shs 500,000 towards supporting the Uganda Cranes, he thought his colleagues would warmly welcome the idea.

But some MPs were overheard grumbling that they could not raise this money when some of their voters are going without food.

“Because he represents an urban constituency where he did not spend much during campaigns, he thinks it is very easy for one to contribute money for The Cranes. In my constituency, that amount [Shs 500, 000] is like a billion. People are going without food,” a female legislator said.

If Ssewanyana's proposal succeeds, The Cranes will be Shs 215.5 million richer.

Babirye lobbies for talent fund





Babirye lobbies for talent fund



You cannot reap where you did not sow, goes a common saying. This is the message Judith Babirye, the Buikwe Woman MP, seemed to be communicating to government when parliament convened to pay tribute to Uganda Cranes for qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations.

She said if Uganda is to succeed in the sports arena, there is need for government to establish a talent development fund.

“Talent requires very little funds. Let us help these young people with some money and before we know it, they will be successful,” she said.

Babirye argued that since the youth constitute the highest percentage of the population, if they are helped, government will shoot two birds with one stone.

First, their success will bring glory to the nation and secondly, sports will be a form of employment. Her submission appears to have convinced many MPs who stamped their feet thunderously. Wolokoso, too, believes this is a brilliant idea.

EALA aspirants camp at parliament





EALA aspirants camp at parliament



Elections for the East Africa Legislative Assembly may be months away but some incumbents are not leaving anything to chance in an effort to be re-elected.

Susan Nakawuki, who is serving her first term, has already begun courting MPs, who determine who goes to EALA. Last week, she pitched camp at parliament and was seen making her case to the MPs.

“Honourable, can you give me a second,” Nakawuki was overheard trying to plead with a female MP.

Besides Nakawuki, some former MPs are also laying strategies on how they can enter the regional parliament. In the same vein, Patrick Nsanja, the former Ntenjeru South MP, and Emmanuel Dombo have made parliament their second home.



