Related Stories

Magistrate judge, Richard Mafabi, 51, died this afternoon as he was being rushed to Mukwaya General hospital in Nsambya in Kampala.
Judiciary spokesman Erias Kisawuzi confirmed the demise of the judicial officer.
Kisawuzi expressed shock over Mafabi's death, revealing that they had been together on Friday at the closure of a week-long induction course for chief magistrates and registrars at Royal Suites hotel in Bugolobi.
Mafabi came into spotlight about two months ago when he dared to summon the Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura and seven other senior officers to Makindye Magistrate's court to answer to torture charges for allegedly masterminding the beating of supporters of opposition leader, Dr Kizza Besigye. Kayihura did not show up and court was disrupted by people claiming to be his supporters.
Mafabi's death comes just two years after the Constitutional court reinstated him to work after being out on interdiction for nine years.
Mafabi was interdicted for mishandling a case involving Kiwi shoe polish in 2005 while still Grade One Magistrate attached to Buganda Road court.
