Related Stories

Uganda Cranes 2018 World Cup qualifier against Ghana has received a cash boost of Shs 660m courtesy of President Yoweri Museveni.
According to Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) president Moses Magogo, Museveni confirmed the development through a telephone call to him today morning.
The money is meant to facilitate the national football team game against Ghana next week on Friday and also pay the team's coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic whose three months' salary has not been paid.
Cranes last month made a historic qualification for the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals after defeating Comoros 1-0 in a do-or-die game at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole. Belgium-based striker Farouk Miya scored the lone goal that separated the two teams and booked the Cranes in the finals in Gabon in January 2017.
This will be the first time in almost 40 years Uganda Cranes will be participating in Afcon. Magogo says the the support is timely as the team prepares to face Ghana next month. He thanked the president for supporting the team always.
"President Museveni is a keen follower of local football and Uganda Cranes and has told the players to go and play well against Ghana," says Magogo.
Uganda will play Ghana on October 7 in an away match in Tamale stadium in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.
Cranes coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has dismissed reports that Fufa has cleared any bit of his arrears. As Fufa continues…
Mon 19 Sep 2016 | No comments
Much has been made of Cranes coach Micho's unpaid dues and junkies are baffled how it came to this...Kakaire: But…
Wed 14 Sep 2016 | No comments
There is more than meets the eye to Cranes coach Milutin ‘Micho' Sredojevic arrears owed by Fufa. At stake is…
Wed 14 Sep 2016 | 2 comments
Football, unlike any other sport, has a knack of uniting a nation to unbelievable proportions. That notion was typified last Sunday…
Wed 7 Sep 2016 | No comments
Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has expressed his disappointment over the delayed payment of his salary for the…
Sat 24 Sep 2016 | 6 comments
- No abusive language
- No unsubstantiated allegations
- No incitement to ethnic, religious or sectarian hatred
- No incitement to violence
- No spam
- No impersonating other people
Offending comments will be deleted without notice.