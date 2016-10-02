Related Stories

Museveni 'gives' Cranes Shs 660m for World Cup qualifiers Written by URN

President Museveni with FUFA boss Moses Magogo

Uganda Cranes 2018 World Cup qualifier against Ghana has received a cash boost of Shs 660m courtesy of President Yoweri Museveni.

According to Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) president Moses Magogo, Museveni confirmed the development through a telephone call to him today morning.

The money is meant to facilitate the national football team game against Ghana next week on Friday and also pay the team's coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic whose three months' salary has not been paid.



Cranes last month made a historic qualification for the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals after defeating Comoros 1-0 in a do-or-die game at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole. Belgium-based striker Farouk Miya scored the lone goal that separated the two teams and booked the Cranes in the finals in Gabon in January 2017.



This will be the first time in almost 40 years Uganda Cranes will be participating in Afcon. Magogo says the the support is timely as the team prepares to face Ghana next month. He thanked the president for supporting the team always.



"President Museveni is a keen follower of local football and Uganda Cranes and has told the players to go and play well against Ghana," says Magogo.



Uganda will play Ghana on October 7 in an away match in Tamale stadium in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.