Related Stories

Two members of youth activism group, Jobless Brotherhood who were arrested in Jinja last week for inciting violence are to spend more days on remand after they were denied bail today.
Robert Mayanja and Augustine Ojabire this afternoon appeared before the Jinja Grade one magistrate, John Francis Kaggwa for their bail application ruling hoping to regain their freedom.
Trouble for the suspects started on Saturday last week when they appeared on NBS FM in Jinja to explain the recent piglet demo at parliament to protest the proposed purchase of vehicles for legislators valued at Shs 150 million each.
During the protest, two members of the Jobless Brotherhood released nine piglets at parliament. The piglets had tags in the names of the speaker of parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, her deputy Jacob Oulanya, the Leader of the Opposition, Winnie Kiiza, Kampala Central MP, Muhammad Nsereko and the Rubaga North MP, Kato Lubwama.
Kagwa declined to release the duo, saying their places of residence are not under the jurisdiction of the Jinja Magistrate’s court. While appearing before the same court on Monday, Mayanja said he was a resident of Nakawa division in Kampala while Ojabire told court that he had a home in Walukuba division in Jinja municipality and another in Kampala.
It is upon this that Kaggwa denied the two activists bail, saying they may not return to court once he sets them free. He adjourned the case to October 10 when the matter will up come for further mention. The relatives and friends of the suspects turned up at court with their lips sealed with masking tape to protest their continued detention.
Mukhaye Isabalangira, a relative to one of the suspects, questioned the independence of the court decision.
"If I have every document showing that I am a Ugandan, I qualify for bail. Our brothers have been in the prison for long, for no good reason," he said. Norman Tumuhimbise, the national coordinator of the Jobless Brotherhood, told journalists they will appeal against the magistrate's decision in the High court.
The country-the future belong to you & you can bring change to make your place in the country!
Youths must know by now that without Unity for a common purpose, there can never be a block strong enough to shake the diabolic system of rule Museveni put in place!
Museveni & his entire evil tribalistic system of rule MUST be brought to an end! This can only be possible if Youths Unite for a common purpose!
Would Museveni still be there if Ugandans had United around Dr Besigye instead of leaving him to fight the dictator alone?
Would Museveni have rigged in broad day light if Ugandans had just 1 opposition leader against the dictator?
Mothers-fathers-grand parents-the illiterates-the sick... MUST join the youths to give them chance to throw Museveni out & have a future!
I was disturbed when Gabonese burned down their house of representatives after disappointment with election result!
But Ugandans MUST Unite to make sure that what they have can never go down with the dictator through anger!
Has museveni not destroyed-loote d-divided us enough?