Related Stories

Grace Akullo (R) with Andrew Felix Kaweesi

More than 300 detectives in Kampala Metropolitan Police have been eliminated from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (CID), URN has learnt.



The detectives were dropped in a two-day's screening exercise conducted by a six-man panel comprised of officers from the Kampala metropolitan police management and directorate of human resource.



More than 1000 detectives went through the exercise, which focused on their performance, character and records. The affected detectives are from the rank of Constables to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs). The detectives will have to wait for redeployment in the general police service department.



A highly-placed source that was involved in the screening exercise, says the affected detectives had performance and record issues.



"Those picked out were the ones the panel felt had no time for investigating crimes," the source said.



70 percent of those thrown out are pursuing further studies in various institutions, which the panel believes has impacted on their performance while the remaining 30 percent includes those that miss work frequently and have been reported as away without official leave (AWOL) several times.



Andrew Felix Kaweesi, the police spokesperson and director of human resource development, says the affected detectives could no longer measure up to the work of investigating crime.



“We are doing a lot of reversion, we have reverted over 300 in CID. We are screening. They are those who can’t measure in CID anymore”, Kaweesi said.

According to Kaweesi, the screening exercise will cover the entire country and is part of the police rectification campaign. However, one of the detectives dropped from CID and spoke on condition of anonymity, says the screening was unfair as neither the affected personnel nor their supervisors were consulted.



"I have worked on all cases that have been assigned to me but how could I explain this to the panel? I was never given a fair hearing and neither was there of our supervisors from CID to explain how we do our works," he said in a telephone interview.



Grace Akullo, the director of CID declined to comment on the exercise, saying she was not aware.



"This is news to my ears. I don't know of any screening being done in my directorate and neither did anyone consult me over performance of my personnel," Akullo said.



The gap left in the directorate will be occupied by the recently confirmed cadet ASPs and Probation Police Constables (PPCs). There are about 4000 personnel in the CID countrywide, which leaves a deficit of 6,000 detectives.