Related Stories

Kayihura and other officials at the launch

Police on Tuesday launched the construction of 1,020 units to accommodate about 10,000 low-ranking men and women.



The launch presided over by Obiga Kania, the minister of state for internal affairs, and police chief Gen Kale Kayihura was at the police headquarters in Naguru, a Kampala suburb.

In his speech, Gen Kayihura accused Godfrey Bangirana, the police’s director of logistics and engineering, of inflating the cost of the project.



Construction begins next month.

“I’m not going to mention the price for constructing the 1,020 police houses but my intelligence told me it was inflated and I rejected it with my team,” Kayihura said.

“Bangirana, you must go back on the drawing board with your team and bring the real price; if not, I will usher in my crime preventers and do the work be- cause you will be spoiling their project,” Kayihura said.

The police chief further said the 1,020 houses will accommodate more than 10,000 low-ranking police officers in Kampala metropolitan area. According to Kayihura, the two and three-bedroom houses will be occupied by officers from the rank of constable to assistant superintendent of police (ASP).

Superintendents of police (SP) and above will rent their own houses because their salaries are higher.

“We shall accommodate officers at the rank of ASP because most of them are professionals and they earn little, and we need them as a force,” said Kayihura.

Kayihura added that after Kampala, the project will roll out across the country in five years.



“We started with Kampala because it is the heart of the country and majority of the officers are deployed [here],” he said.

The police intend to construct more than 40,000 units to accommodate all the police officers across the country.

“We have more than 42,000 police constables and over 2,000 cadets and ASP; so, we still need more houses and we have a deficit of 85%,” said Kayihura.

Minister Kania said after constructing police houses, schools and hospitals will be next.

“These officers produce and their children need to study and get other facilities such as hospitals and clean water, among others; so, houses alone are not enough,” he said.