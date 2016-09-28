Related Stories

An estimated 100 children below six years old with abdominal defects such as hernia will get free surgery at Soroti regional referral hospital.
The week-long surgical camp is organised by the hospital in collaboration with Makerere University and the University of British Colombia.
The beneficiaries are drawn from the districts of Soroti, Kaberamaido, Kumi, Mbale, Serere and Ngora. Some of the children were diagnosed with diaphragmatic hernia (organs protruding through the chest cavity), exomphalos (organs protruding through the navel) and gastroschisis (organs protruding through the abdominal wall).
Rev Sister Dr Mary Margaret Ajiko, the consultant surgeon, said children with abdominal defects often have complications passing out stool.
According to Dr Ajiko, the surgical camp is meant for people who cannot afford to pay for such operations in private hospitals. She said to operate a child suffering from abdominal complication costs a minimum of Shs 5m in a private medical facility.
Dr Emmanuel Batibwe, the hospital’s director, said they conduct similar surgeries annually since there are many children with abdominal defects.
Daniel Michael Ocanit, whose two sons are set to benefit from the surgical camp, said he is excited that his children are finally going to be operated having failed to have it done earlier because of financial constraints.
Esther Akayo’s eight-month-old baby was born with protruding intestines.
Akayo said her daughter was operated after birth at Kabarole regional referral hospital to create an anus to help the baby pass out stool but she developed complications thereafter. Last year, more than 80 children with abdominal complications were operated on through the same surgical camp.
Following its renovation recently, Nakaseke hospital has got more funding from the ministry of health to help it improve service…
Fri 23 Sep 2016 | 4 comments
A man who jumped from the rooftop of Mabirizi Complex along Kampala road three weeks ago in a failed suicide…
Wed 21 Sep 2016 | No comments
Researchers from Uganda, Kenya, Ghana, South Africa and the USA have joined hands to develop evidence-based research on mental health…
Mon 25 Jul 2016 | No comments
Students hoping to join Soroti University this year will have to wait another year. According to Rose Achimo, secretary to…
Mon 6 Jun 2016 | No comments
As if he had known about the impending cabinet appointment, the designate minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Elioda…
Mon 13 Jun 2016 | No comments
- No abusive language
- No unsubstantiated allegations
- No incitement to ethnic, religious or sectarian hatred
- No incitement to violence
- No spam
- No impersonating other people
Offending comments will be deleted without notice.