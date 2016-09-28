Related Stories

100 children to get free surgery Written by URN

An estimated 100 children below six years old with abdominal defects such as hernia will get free surgery at Soroti regional referral hospital.

The week-long surgical camp is organised by the hospital in collaboration with Makerere University and the University of British Colombia.

The beneficiaries are drawn from the districts of Soroti, Kaberamaido, Kumi, Mbale, Serere and Ngora. Some of the children were diagnosed with diaphragmatic hernia (organs protruding through the chest cavity), exomphalos (organs protruding through the navel) and gastroschisis (organs protruding through the abdominal wall).

Rev Sister Dr Mary Margaret Ajiko, the consultant surgeon, said children with abdominal defects often have complications passing out stool.

According to Dr Ajiko, the surgical camp is meant for people who cannot afford to pay for such operations in private hospitals. She said to operate a child suffering from abdominal complication costs a minimum of Shs 5m in a private medical facility.

Dr Emmanuel Batibwe, the hospital’s director, said they conduct similar surgeries annually since there are many children with abdominal defects.

Daniel Michael Ocanit, whose two sons are set to benefit from the surgical camp, said he is excited that his children are finally going to be operated having failed to have it done earlier because of financial constraints.

Esther Akayo’s eight-month-old baby was born with protruding intestines.

Akayo said her daughter was operated after birth at Kabarole regional referral hospital to create an anus to help the baby pass out stool but she developed complications thereafter. Last year, more than 80 children with abdominal complications were operated on through the same surgical camp.





