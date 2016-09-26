Related Stories

The Roman Catholic Church in Uganda is facing a tough test as more priests walk away from the mainstream, threatening the harmony and discipline it has always been associated with.
At Lubaga, the seat of Kampala Archdiocese, there are fears that the growing resentment among priests towards Archbishop Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga’s leadership could lead to an Arua-like scenario.
A source at Lubaga told The Observer on Friday that the number of disenchanted priests has grown over what they call the archbishop’s high-handedness.
“What happened in Arua is not far from happening at Lubaga because of the way the archdiocese is being managed,” the source said.
On September 22, a combined force of regular and military police fought running battles with angry Christians at Ediofe cathedral in Arua. The Christians who converged overnight wanted to evict the Arua diocesan bishop Sabino Ocan Odoki who they accuse of mismanaging the diocesan affairs.
Bishop Odoki too has a trail of bad relations with priests under him. Some rebel priests in Kampala archdiocese have chosen to take a low profile while others have defected and joined charismatic preacher Fr Jacinto Kibuuka, who was suspended from the Catholic Church in July.
Notable among the defectors is Fr Dr Vincent Kibuuka Byansi, who previously headed Caritas Kampala, a church organisation involved in socio-economic development activities. Others are Fr Deogratius Ssonko and Fr Anthony Ssewanyana.
Byansi, Ssonko and Ssewanyana are openly working with Kibuuka at his Mamre ministries, which subscribes to the Antiochian (Eastern) rite of the Catholic Church as opposed to the Western rite to which the Roman Catholic Church subscribes.
On September 22, Byansi, Ssonko and Ssewanyana escorted Fr Kibuuka to Kibuku district where he opened his first upcountry prayer centre at Kagumu. The session drew thousands of people and galvanized Fr Kibuuka’s following.
Byansi’s defection shocked many at Lubaga because he was known to be close to Lwanga. The two worked together in Kasana-Luweero diocese before Lwanga was appointed Kampala archbishop. Speaking to The Observer on Saturday, Byansi accused Lwanga of misusing his powers under the church’s canon law.
“The major weakness of the code of canon law is giving too much power to a bishop and when a bishop misuses such power, it causes problems like what we saw in Arua,” Fr Byansi said.
“When talking about dictators, we should not only talk about African presidents but also leaders in other institutions and organizations; this is what the archbishop has become, and that is why he is taking decisions that can be bad for the church,” Fr Byansi added.
Byansi disagreed with Lwanga over the suspension of his colleague, Fr Kibuuka. He told The Observer that before Lwanga announced Kibuuka’s suspension from all priestly duties, he (Byansi) had been pushing for dialogue.
“The decision [to suspend Fr Kibuuka] was influenced by a small clique around the archbishop, which we didn’t agree with because we believed that this matter could have been resolved through dialogue,” Byansi said.
CHURCH IS NO PRISON
Interviewed on Saturday, the chancellor of Kampala archdiocese, Rev Fr Joseph Mary Ssebunya, said the archdiocesan leadership was not aware of priests joining Fr Kibuuka.
“We don’t have that information because they have not officially communicated to us, but the church is not a prison; it is a pity [that they have left] but we pray for them that at some time they will come back,” Ssebunya said.
He prayed that what transpired in Arua does not come to Kampala.
“The church wants peace and wouldn’t want to see a repeat of that (Arua protests)…if it happens, it will of course be unchristian because that is not what the church preaches,” Ssebunya added.
Apart from his leadership changes that left some priests not impressed, Archbishop Lwanga is also accused of frustrating independent-minded priests. Some priests are reportedly unhappy with the new policy that requires those who receive donations from their foreign benefactors to remit at least 15 per cent to the church.
According to the source, some foreign benefactors, unhappy with the policy, have decided to keep their donations, leaving many priests broke.
“Besides, the archbishop wants all [bank] accounts for schools, hospitals and all projects to be centralized and put under his watch,” our source said.
To stamp out dissent, Archbishop Lwanga has been making changes, replacing priests he suspects to be disobedient.
“There is a feeling among priests that some priests were posted to ‘juicy’ parishes while those that are seen to be disloyal were sent to poor parishes,” said the source.
Among the appointments that raised suspicion was that of Monsignor Lawrence Ssemusu Lugoloobi, who has been elevated to second vicar general responsible for shrines, worship and priests.
He has been the episcopal vicar for education and also the moderator of the archdiocesan curia (top officials of the archdiocese). Some insiders saw this appointment as a step towards quashing the charismatic movement within the church.
With more priests joining him, Fr Kibuuka has embarked on expanding his ministry. Kibuuka is reportedly planning to open another centre in Kasese soon.
brethren be careful of it because it has misdirected many believers. A live example is of my mother who after changing to the so called CHARISMATIC now behaves like a witch.
So please protect and preserve the norms of the catholic church. GOD BLESS YOU ALL.
But this also habours some dictators, as we have in Political or other Institutions. Archbishop Cypriano Lwanga...who is my classmate in Philo one and two at Katigondo Major Seminary is a dictator and self centered individual.
If he does not rescind his leadership methods in Arch Diocese, we are yet to see more dissent in the clergy.
As for Arua Diocese, it is an abuse to the Catholics believers in that Diocese to import a Lwo Auxilliary Bishop to run that Diocese...and Bishop Sabino's way of handling the West Nilers is orthodox....We had a similar incident in Kabale Diocese during late Bishop Barnabas leadership of Kabale Diocese in the 80s and in order to calm down the then ecclesiastic problems was to remove Bp.
Barnabas and replace him with Bishop Robert Gay... a former White Father.
When the Bakiga tempers cooled down, then Bishop Carist a Mukiga was consecrated the Kabale Diocese Bp. Remember of "The Endeme" Priests from Kabale Diocese? Arch Diocese and Arua are in the same path.
So the laity in "non juicy" areas should not receive the message of salvation!!
Some of these movements are teaching success as one having money and enjoying earthly belongings rather than how to prepare for eternity with God!!
I think there is some mystery about the church that no one has been able to unearth
The very evils that Christ spoke a lot about. The likes of Kibuka cannot be to bring the good news to such lands as Karamoja because they are not juicy.
Wr, this is the mystery of the church: For many are called, but few are chosen. Matthew 22:14
And if it seem evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord. Joshua 24:15
Once there is an unhealthy situation, why take so long to act ?
Is Arch Bishop the Alpha and Omega ?Shall we let the church break down this way?
Bishop is also human, can make mistakes.Isnt there a system that guides him ?
Or else it appears he surrounds himself with promoters of whatever he does and suggests .But am also surprised Fr Kibuuka has become a director as if this is FUFA !!!!!
tell us more about the Anglicans . How have they managed to stay problem-free since they broke away from the mysterious catholic church .
Mr.Tumwijuke Augustine ,
according to you ,Archbishop Lwanga is a "dictator".
But do you have any opinion on whether it is right or wrong for a catholic priest to defy the basic norms of the church and use the church as a personal business where demons are cast out for a fee ?
As a staunch catholic myself ,I would rather have a "dicatorial " Arch Bishop who protects the church from being overrun by priests and others who get deeply involved in deceptive or delusive nonsense.
Mr. Simon Alidan ,
I am with you. Thank you for your thoughful comment.
There must a reason that separates one church from the other .
A church should not be mistaken for a voodoo shrine or Bukabika Hell.. A priest should not behave like a shrink , resemble and act like a shaman or , even worse , like money-worshiipi ng fake pastors.
i agee, for {.. There shall be no other than me ... } is the most democratic statement there is, if one lives by fairth only.
Wealth as a priest must be used to serve the poor not for personal gains.
Priests who resist transfers should look at the Army where deployment can be done anytime to allow others also to gain experience when the old guards are still alive.
AM NOT A CATHOLIC but those living the church because of personal gains are being used by SETANI and need repentance.
You let this so called Charismatic Movement to grow without guidance. We are yet to see more confusion:...'T he Nalumosos of Nnabingo....... .'.
Unless we pray without copying the Christian sects mushrooming everywhere we shall reap the fruits.
Those so called Charismatics are after money. Full stop. As they multiply they will become more defiant and demand more powers from you Archbishop Lwanga.
Why should it be a punishment for a priest to be posted to a place like Karamoja?
DIANE MONTAGNA
SEPTEMBER 16, 2016
VATICAN CITY — “The world is tired of charming liars, and I might say, of ‘trendy’ priests or ‘trendy’ bishops,” Pope Francis told newly-appointed bishops in the Vatican’s Clementine Hall on Friday.
“People can ‘smell’ it — the people of God have God’s nose. People can ‘smell’ it and they move away when they see narcissists, manipulators, defenders of their own causes, and bandits of vain crusades,” he said, urging them instead to make their ministry an “icon of mercy, the only force capable of permanently seducing and attracting man’s heart.”
“One can ignore an indifferent and distant God, but one cannot so easily resist a God who is so close and has even been wounded for love,” the pope said. “Goodness, beauty, truth, and love: this is what we have to offer this beggar world, albeit in half-broken bowls.”
The audience came at the end of a formation course for new bishops organized by the Congregation for Bishops and the Congregation for the Oriental Churches.
“Thrilled at having been loved by God”
Making mercy pastoral, having experienced “the thrill of being loved by God in advance”: for Pope Francis, this is the mission of bishops, especially those who are new pastors of the Church.
Bishops have been “fished, i.e. caught by the love of God’s surprising mercy,” he said, pointing to the example of biblical figures like Moses and Nathaniel who were loved and known by God even before they realized it.
The pope called this love “an admirable condescension.”
“How beautiful it is to let oneself be transfixed by the loving knowledge of God. It consoles us to know that He truly knows who we are and is not afraid of our littleness … despite our insufficiencies.”
The Pope said the true Holy Door of the Jubilee of Mercy is Christ, the only Door. Passing through that door, he said, should help them live “a personal experience of gratitude, reconciliation, total trust, and of complete self-giving of one’s life without limit to the Shepherd of Shepherds.”
“The most precious riches you can bring back with you from Rome at the beginning of your episcopal ministry is the awareness of the mercy with which you have been seen and chosen.”
Pope Francis then called the bishops to fulfill their duty to make mercy pastoral for their flocks.
“Mercy,” he said, “should form and inform the pastoral structures of our Churches.
This does not mean lowering our standards or giving away our pearls. Indeed, the only condition that the pearl of great price places on those who find it is to not be able to claim less than everything; its only claim is to arouse in the hearts of those who find it the need to risk everything to have it.”
The pope gave the bishops three recommendations for how to make mercy pastoral, saying their ministry must be accessible, tangible, and capable of encounter.
Care for seminarians and priests
Pope Francis then emphasized the need “to take special care of the structures of initiation of your Churches, especially seminaries.”
“Do not let yourselves be tempted by numbers and by the quantity of vocations; rather look for the quality of discipleship. Neither numbers nor quantity: only quality,” he said, adding: “Do not deprive seminarians of your firm and tender fatherhood.”
Help seminarians to grow “until they acquire the freedom to remain before God in peace and serenity,” not prey “to their own whims and slaves of their weakness,” but free to embrace all that God is asking of them.
He also told the newly-appointed bishops to accompany their priests “with patient care.”
“I ask you as well to act with great prudence and responsibility in receiving candidates or incardinating priests into your local churches.
Please have prudence and responsibility in this. Remember that, from early times, there has been an inseparable relationship between the local Church and its priests, and a vagabond clergy, or one moving from one place to another, was never accepted. And this is the disease of our times.”
Care for families
Finally, Pope Francis called the newly-appointed prelates to be “bishops capable of accompanying” their flock, just as the Good Samaritan accompanied to a safe place the wounded man left on the side of the road.
“Reserve a special accompaniment for all families, rejoicing with their generous love and encouraging the immense good they bestow in this world,” he said. “Follow especially those who are most wounded. Do not ‘pass by’ their weakness.
Stop to let your heart as shepherds be pierced by the vision of their wound; approach gently and without fear. Put before their eyes the joy of the authentic love and grace with which God raises them to a participation in his own love.
So many people need to rediscover it; others have never known it; some are waiting for it to be redeemed; not a few will have to bear the weight of having irretrievably lost it. Please keep them company in discernment and with empathy,” he said.
He concluded: “Dear brothers, let us now pray together and I will bless you with all my heart as a pastor, father, and brother. A blessing is always the invocation of God’s face upon us. Christ is the Face of God that never fades. In blessing you I ask him to walk with you and that he give you the courage to walk with him. It is his Face that attracts us, expresses itself in us and accompanies us. Amen
http://aleteia.org/2016/09/16/pope-francis-world-is-tired-of-charming-liars-and-trendy-priests-and-bishops/
yes , I am a catholic and not easy to confuse because my parents paid dearly for my education. It would be a shameful betray to them if I failed to use my head .
Because I am fairly educated , I can tell which game Jacinto Kiggundu is trying to play and get away with it by black-mailing the leadership of our church.
Unlike these floatinng Pastors , a cathoilc priest is never picked from the streets .
I am sure that if Augustine Tumwijuke was in the seminary , he must know that it is a long road to a catholic priesthood.
Along the way , a seminarian is made aware of the altanitves in the life. At any time , one can quit if they think that they are too clever to follow rules that are made for them by other people.
It was Arcbishop Lwanga who chose Jacinto Kiggundu as the parish priest of Namugongo , the most iconic of all parishes ; it is Archbishop Lwanga that can place Kiggundu elsewhere.
If Kiggundu canno accept that , let him go and take his buddies with him . The church will survive as it has done since Jesus left it in the hands of St. Peter.
Sir, since you preofess be have gone through a Seminariary edication, if you are out of that set-up now, you would surely know that democracy and god's services are dimestically opposed.
I have no complains about the hapthe currenr hapennings in the catholic church because all are predictably clear. As for riots similar to what happened in Arua, I say "Impossible" because this one is in Gandaland and within the new mecca zone.
Fr. Jacinto Kibuuka is naturally a trouble maker and a rebel from all the way back in his secondary school days in Mitala Maria.
Archbishop Lwanga did not do anything wrong regarding Kibuuka's rebellious and disrespectful character. No bishop can reward disobedient priests or beg them to be obedient.
How on earth could Kibuuka use politicians to support his rebellious activities in the Church?
How could he be so arrogant and not remorseful saying that he can operate under the Othodox Rite? Do the Othodox Rites which observe the Church principles and canon law condone rebel priests?
Money is one of Kibuuka's problems. Whatever he is doing is rooted in his rebellious character, greed for money and power. He uses the Charismatic Renewal Movement to achieve what he wants. There is no Christianity in what he is doing.
Christians and priests who follow him are misguided. If such priests have any problem with the Church, Kibuuka is not the solution. It's a pity to hear that there are a few priests who can follow characters like Kibuuka.
The Charismatic Movement has always been known to have problems within the Catholic Church. It is a church within a Church.
The Catholic Church promoted it to solve some problems but it is causing more problems and divisions - not only in Uganda but everywhere where it is found.
Despite all that, the Catholic Church was built on a rock. False prophets will never destroy it.