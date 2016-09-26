Related Stories

Former vice president Prof Gilbert Bukenya has urged parliament to enact a law enabling President Museveni to rule for life.
At his Katomi resort hotel in Wakiso on Friday, the former Busiro North MP told The Observer that Museveni is the founder of the nation who deserves special treatment. Subsequent presidents, however, Bukenya said, should adhere to the 75-age limit enshrined in the constitution.
“As far as President Museveni is concerned, let him continue. He has good ideas, but as a principle for subsequent leaders, there must be an age-limit,” Bukenya said.
“Museveni is a Mahathir Mohamad of Uganda; so, I would let him be a special something and lead until his time comes.”
Mahathir Mohamad, who ruled for 22 years, was Malaysia’s longest-serving prime minister. He is credited for leading the transformation of Malaysia from a third to first-world country.
Bukenya, who lost the vice president’s job in 2011 and his Busiro North seat in 2016, further said Museveni “has put in a lot of effort; so, we can have a clause for him.”
According to Bukenya, of all Uganda’s past leaders, only Museveni has been able to lead the country to significant development.
Besides Mahathir Mohamad, he also compared Museveni to Tanzania’s Julius Nyerere and Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew, noting that they all ruled for long and propelled their countries to greater heights.
At the same time, Bukenya emphasized the need for a constitution that stands the test of time. In that regard, he said Museveni could be enabled to stay on as president without necessarily having to amend article 102(b) of the constitution, which prevents him from standing again in 2021, having attained 75 years. This, Bukenya said, can be achieved through other avenues such as a referendum or a presidential order.
“It does not mean that we will have it in the constitution. We can even make a presidential law and say: “In as far as President Museveni is concerned, we lift the age limit because of what he has brought to this country.”
Last year, Bukenya joined the opposition Democratic Alliance (TDA) in a bid to defeat Museveni in the 2016 elections. However, he later made a surprising U-turn and decided to back NRM’s Museveni.
The former VP doesn’t seem to have recovered from the flip-flop as he came third in the Busiro North parliamentary elections in February. Bukenya later announced that he had quit elective politics to concentrate on other ventures.
During the interview at his lakeside Katomi resort hotel, off Entebbe road, Bukenya appeared relaxed and in high spirits. He kept flashing his trademark smile and scoffed at critics who claim that he is broke.
“How can I go broke with all this treasure?” he asked, pointing at his gigantic hotel.
The former VP said he now spends most of his time between Katomi and Kakiri, along Hoima road, doing personal business.
“I wish I had left politics much earlier because now I’m peaceful, I’m doing what I want to do,” he said.
They are ubiquitous and Buganda appears to lead the pack. They live in a fool's paradise and they suffer from delusions of grandeur.
One even suggested that she is a top do in mobilising notwithstanding that she has got nothing to show for it.
This one is definitely doing it for money and desperate to stay relevant. They did not go into politics to change people's lives. They went into politics to change their lives.
That hangover of political patronage should die from you before you die twice
He truly deserves his misfortunes.
A prof does not have an Ideas for this country but A Gen has.than we do not need tech'crates and also let palmt pass a law to stop schooling.
I cant believe is may, be let him come again.
Perhaps now a professor of pigs. Better shut up, even a pig knows that there are values in its surroundings other than food that is why they produce.
Shame on this country?? What happened????
And 2u thats success.
Lakwena my dear you mean "a good Muganda is a dead one"?
I cant remember hearing Bukenya's death announcements do you?
I have been always right so why not now? NEERA NEERA NEERA. MZEE LEAD US FOR LIFE!!
YOU FOUNDED MODERN REPUBLIC OF UGANDA RESPECTED ALL OVER THE WORLD AND DO CONTINUE TO LEAD US.
WITH YOUR GUIDANCE I AM CONFIDENT THAT UGANDA WILL BLOSSOM EVEN MORE IN THE FUTURE!!
THERE IS SO MUCH AMPLE EVIDENCE TO PROVE THAT.
ONLY BLIND AND THOSE WHO HATE UGANDA CANNOT AND DO NOT WANT TO SEE.WE KNOW AND WE HAVE SEEN UGANDA IN THE PAST AND TODAY.
I AM SPEAKING ON THE GENERATION OF 80S AND 90S WHO WERE IN UGANDA AND LIVED TO SEE PROGRESS.
P R E S I D E N T Y O W E R I K A G U T A M U S E V E N I P R E S I D E N T O F T H E R E P U -
B L I C U G A N D A F O R L I F E!!
LONG LIVE HIS EXCELLENCY YOWERI KAGUTA MUSEVENI , FATHER OF UGANDA AND CHAMPION OF PEACE AND PROGRESS IN AFRICA AND GLOBALLY!!
Prof. If you really mean what you said, wouldn't you wish the same for Mr. M7?
Or, are you simply saying so now just to console yourself after being forced out by your recent political failures.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-gwm7sfMx4
Now days you sound like the king of fools and the master of all suckers!
Dear Mr. Dida, please do not parrot propaganda of Obote's time. If Obote said that, as most Ganda believe, just just pull it out of the national archives as proof, or SHUT up.
Dear Dida, you seam to be implying that you are a Muganda, BUT you need not confirm that.
We understand, Sir. As for Mr Bukenya, we can take it that he is re-enforcing that big ballon of pure air that he sold to Mr. Museveni during the last canpaign period.
We know that he did not (and could not) deliver the massive Ganda votes to Museveni. It must worry Mr. Bukenya that very soon Mr. Museveni will withdraw from him the previllages that acrued to him (Mr. Bukenya) as the direct outcome of pure air transaction.
Please have your say, and my best regards to Mr. Nakasero.