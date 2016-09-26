Related Stories

Captain Gertrude Njuba, the State House Land directorate head, says Ugandans should stream onto streets in Kampala and demonstrate against the 10th Parliament’s lavish spending on cars and funerals.
In an interview with The Observer, Njuba adds that dropping piglets within the precincts of parliament by the Jobless Brotherhood youths was a primitive way of showing their displeasure with parliament.
“I have always been against any defiant acts. But today, I would willingly join the demo against the lavish expenditure of the MPs if anybody apart from Dr Kizza Besigye called me,” Njuba notes.
Njuba is the first government official to publicly criticise parliament since the controversy over its spending spilled into public view.
Njuba was particularly angered by the alleged Shs 2bn spent on the MPs’ recent trip to the US to attend the Ugandan North American Association (UNAA) convention. However, Speaker Rebecca Kadaga vehemently disputes that figure.
“I have been admiring opposition politicians including Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda [Kira municipality MP] who have been telling us that they stand for the poor people’s causes. Now that they have also turned on their heels, at one time they will be described by a creature worse than a pig; for me, I am for a mass demonstration against them,” Njuba adds.
However, Chris Obore, the director for communication and public affairs at Parliament, described Njuba as ‘populist.’
Obore told The Observer on Saturday that the state honours every person who has made a contribution and MPs were among them.
“She [Njuba] has worked in State House for many years, has she ever rejected any benefits from government including her salary?” Obore wondered.
“As an elderly woman who has worked in government, she should desist from being a populist.”
If one took time to look at each of those opportunities and expose them to public their nature and values would be mind boggling.
Now look at her castigate the newly poor elected MPs for pocketing that simple cake thrown to them by the executive. Please Njuba be consideratly accommodative of others' fortunes.
Certainly wanna be opposition MPs are Uganda's problem now. Not museveni.
Some of them even mortgaged their property which they have to rescue as soon as possible.It is not about helping their electorates as the Kato Lubwamas of this parliament want us to believe.
Sir, do you realise the whole country is up in arms against certain sections of the fat hogs?
I do not want to point in the direction of the Bastille celebrations, you can work that one out for yourself....... ..
That this very goon was a beneficiary of the US trip does not entitle him to insult those who are riled by the public scandal
but if it so happens that this observation is from the bottom of her thinking, then i have come to believe that there is a wind of change blowing through NRM.
you and your late husband joined Rwamusanju when he was unjoinable .
Then you followed him into the bushes and saw hell. Somehow , you made it . Mama bet her goat that you were going to be the most powerful woman that Uganda had ever seen.
But then , you went missing !!! For 30 long years , you have said nothing and left the microphone to villagers like this Obore.
Its your fault that pimps like Cris Obore are calling you an elderly woman attempting to be popular.
If I were you , I would pay Obore a visit and tell him a thing or two.
There is a group called 'Rainbow' Fr. Lokodo will not sit to listen to their 'penitensia' and I believe Obore is that group and has offered his a** to NRM7 for a few bank of Uganda notes.
Otherwise, why is he (M7) quiet like a mouse, when the country is an uproar at the MPigs? It because he will become the superstar after the MPs, like Kato Lubwama andOdonga Otto have sold their souls.
In other words the voters demonstration is in ballot paper.
Let us wait for them at the polling stations and we go riot. Otherwise do not pollute our streets with unnecessary ado.
Why should somebody who spent 5 years in the bush say :I would willingly join the demo against the lavish expenditure of the MPs if anybody apart from Dr Kizza Besigye called me,” !!!!!!!!!
Is there any special person that must arrange a demonstration and call Mrs. Njuba to join it ???
If Mrs. Njuba really thinks that there is a need for a demo against anything, particularly lavish expenditure , let her arrange that demo and tell Besigye that he is not invited .
I predict that it will the largest demo that Uganda has ever seen because for 24 years , our people have been complaing about this issue with no support from some of the people who know the President well enough to tell him to stop wasting their money.
Lavish expenditure did not start with that useless tour by MPs iin USA.
Mrs Njuba is well-placed to know where the real problem is. Tthere is more to this than the trip to USA the cars and funeral money. She needs to come clean and be clear where she stands . She has nothing to loose but her honesty and conscience.
The fact that small men like Chris Oboredare mock , rebuke and insult her should be a sign that she lost her way and needs to find it back for the sake of the thousands of skulls she left lying in Luweero bushes.
Neither did she turn off M7 as a lover in the bush to the extent of getting a child with him. Dont be fooled she is some kind of first lady.
Whatever is done in this regime is to be considered for their family and their many children. Njuba as a daughter to a church man you should stop confusing the world
Its that NRM system that has grown and now thrives on bribing legislators.
The situation will never change with the aging President until such a time when only those in power can afford a meal like the case in Zimbabwe.
We should always be ready to move forward. That way we don't become like people we criticising.
If museveni joined the opposition today and went against nrm policies' I would welcome him.
he must respect bush heroes if not is likely to lose that job.
why do you talk like that ? You must respect this lady .
What happened in the bushes should remain there. Gertrude Njuba is no longer a maid .
We only wish she realized that she is now free. and does not need to follow Rwamusanvu wherever he goes .
Sir, we are still one entity until further notice, that means we should be doing our best to stay the course towards that target goalpost of getting back our Country from lady Juba's friend.
I'm saying like this because we seem to be getting distracted away from the real culprits.
This poor thing could only been have sent by the one & only to insult our integrity.
Can we focus on the real culprit and not the concubine?
You people know better than some of us who the condoms are!