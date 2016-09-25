Related Stories

Former presidential candidate Maureen Walube Kyalya has joined the Conservative Party (CP) in a move she says is aimed at uplifting the poor.
Kyalya was one of the eight candidates in the controversial 2016 presidential elections won in which President Museveni was declared winner with with 60.75%.
After the polls, Kyalya went back to UK where she had worked as a social worker before joining politics. Kyalya now says that she needs to work within a party that has an objective of promoting democracy just like how Conservative Party advocates.
She adds that she wants to empower women and protect their property especially land which they have lost because of the current government that does not prioritise protection of women’s rights.
Kyalya, 42, adds that in order for her and CP to realise this objective, they have embarked on mobilisation of the masses right from the grassroots such that by the time the next elections are due, the party will have established itself right from the village level.
She says that all the other political contestants cannot redeem the country because they all have a background of National Resistance Movement (NRM).
Four of the eight candidates in the last elections all had roots in the ruling party. FDC party leader, Dr Kizza Besigye, who has been Museveni's strongest opponent for the last 15 years, worked with the president during the bush war that brought NRM to power in 1986. He later served as state minister for internal affairs and political commissar.
Amama Mbabazi, another candidate was until October 2015 a prime minister in the Museveni government, having risen through the party and government hierarchy in a career that spans 40 years.
Just like Besigye, Benon Biraaro was in the bush war with Museveni before going on to serve in the army until his retirement in September 2013 as a Major-General.
Kyalya now says the government is forcefully taking people's land to impoverish Ugandans. Kyalya said this on Thursday on the sidelines of an orientation workshop for Mbale district leaders.
"Am joining Conservative Party, a party that puts Uganda first before anybody else. It is the only party that says; do not sell off Uganda’s forests, do not sell of Uganda’s water bodies. It is the only party that cares about the rural poor. It is the only party that will protect people’s land. But we are not only conservatives, we are planning on how to we shall bring down the NRM government", she said in Lusoga.
She however noted that the mess in government cannot be blamed only on President Museveni as a person but the whole system. She adds that she still has political ambitions of contesting for the presidency in the next elections.
"My political future is about changing the wrong direction that this country is taking. But my heart tells me that I have to be a president if am to change Uganda’s direction to prosperity for all. My heart tells me that, there are so many people out there even better than me at leadership but the NRM government is frustrating them. Whenever NRM identifies a strong leader, they buy you off or suffocate you into submission. But, for me, I want all the strong leaders in country to come together and we develop the country together. I will reach out to all the leaders so that we bring our brains together for a better Uganda. I will reach out to the families of former presidents including that of [Milton] Obote, Idi Amin, [Godfrey] Binaisa", she said.
In the 2011 general elections, Kyalya contested for Jinja woman MP under the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) ticket but lost to Agnes Nabirye of NRM. In July 2012, she was named coordinator of the National Poverty Alleviation Programme in Busoga sub region, working under State House.
In a telephone interview, CP party president John Ken Lukyamuzi confirmed that Kyalya had expressed interest in joining the party.
He noted that as a party they are privileged because they are sure that Kyalya's political background will put CP to another level.
"We believe in federalism a thought that Kyalya shares. We believe in empowering women ...Kyalya believes in our political thinking. We are more than glad that she chose us among the many."
It appears that the begging was not successful.
Maureen is looking for a Political position not National Development, she worked in State House for the Dictator on Poverty Alleviation team eastern Uganda, today as we talk Busoga is still the center of "JIGGERS", FG&MYC.
I may be wrong but it can be possible.
Next you'll hear that she's in KY.
My redeye Camera hidden in the back of my cranium could see this same lady receiving instructions from little "Bro" Swaleh to fall in line with the Bettys of Kampala Mukadde.
Looks like the confused centre is experiencing loads of trouble staying the 2021 course to hire this frilly wannabe first damsel No4.
Foremost, she knows all the land grabs in the Banana County is by statehouse generals, can any daydreamer on statehouse payroll be of any use to frightened peasants?
If recent UN gaffes by Chairman YKM is taken into consideration, Lady Fatou Bin Souda's hint of inclusion of land grabs as a crime against humanity is the best bet as to why this poor sod has been sent to sing in Chinese Mandarin.
I could be wrong, do we still have any hope of having a female Première worth her wig in our Bogoyá fancy republik?
She comes across as a very confused and frustrated literate person with an exaggerated sense of self importance.
She has been openly begging for a M7 job. It is plausable, as has been suggested, that M7 may have deployed her into the CP.
She blames others for their past political associations at the same time does everything to tries to get involved wit all of them.
Saying they are all bad except the one I want to join now but I want to reach it to all leaders and "bring our brains together' could not be better define a clueless charlattan.
What does she stand for? She just seems to go with the wind. Now that land questios are the new wind in town,there she goes. Shame..
As a person I have no idea.
NOT SURE WHAT LUKYAMUZI DECIDED FOR HER TO BE IN Conservative Party
She came into lime lights through the FDC party which she later betrayed by withdrawing an election petition which she was bound to win in an exchange for a state house job.
She contested for the country's job no.1 but clear indications on national TVs that all her wishes were for the incumbent by requesting for a job before elections.
Now she jumps to C.P, uncle Kenny be careful of all your statements and documents of the party or else the party shall be crushed.
Their only problem is lack of organizational leadership at the Centre. Let Lukyamuzi and Hon. Mayanja Nkangi form the foundation body and the Kyalas and Nampija be given chance to mobilise country wide for support before 2021.
Lysol, why would you need to do a mind investigation of this lady?
Flip flopping may be an easy word to apply to Maureen Kyalya but on the other hand I think that she is a free agent to join whatever or do whatever in politics.
She is tactfully taking advantage of the lukyamuzi-m7 family connection to that effect, after having failed on her own to catch m7s attention.
As in, the end justifies the means