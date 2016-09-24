Related Stories

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has expressed his disappointment over the delayed payment of his salary for the last five months.
"I am really frustrated because the Ugandan FA is not taking me seriously yet I continue to work," the Serbian said today, Saturday morning.
After helping Uganda qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) the coach was unhappy that the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) was not taking him seriously by delaying to pay his outstanding salary arrears.
Micho said he has tried to speak to the leadership of the Fufa, but added that they continue to make promises that they fail to fulfil.
"The FA president Moses Magogo and the CEO Edgar Watson went to Egypt for the CAF assembly without sorting me out," added the coach.
He however committed to continue to work despite the tough challenges and wait to see what happens before the end of the month. Micho said the federation has to pay him close to Shs 350m in total.
Fufa spokesperson Ahmed Hussein was not picking calls when contacted for a comment. Early this week, the coach announced his squad that will start preparations ahead of a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana on October 7.
"We have named a big squad that we shall later trim after the international friendly with Togo," added Micho. He said they will use the build-up away to Togo on October 4 at the Kegue stadium in Lome to determine which players are ready for the big game away to the Black Stars.
Speaking about the absence of second choice goalkeeper Robert Odongkara, the coach said the player has not been active for two months with his club St George in the Ethiopian Premier League.
Midfielder Hassan Wasswa Mawanda who recently ended his contract with a team in Iraq is also missing on the squad, while US based Micheal Azira and South Africa-based striker Hamis Kiiza are on the team.
Uganda is the only side from the Council for East and Central African Football Associations (Cecafa) region to have made it to this stage of the competition. There are five groups of four teams with only the winners of each group making it to Russia in 2018.
First of FUFA do not know how to communicate.
They seem stuck in the 19th Century of conducting business.
Its disgraceful that Micho has not been paid despite his obvious hard work.Wake up FA.
I can guarantee that there are brokers already lined up to con the poor coach. The system is rotten from the top to the core and all the way to the bottom.
The most absurd thing is that none of the officials really have a reputation to protect. That's where the evil begins.
The president is making stupid donations all over Kampala, why can't he also make a donation to FUFA to sort out this man who has given Uganda some international pride?
If we respect the teachings of our various religions, then we have fallen aside by dennying this man what he rightly deserves from us. He has worked, please pay him his dues.
This is not what Uganda needs just now, when we have finally moved a mountain ahead.
Let FUFA come up with a plan how to pay Micho, in fact - let them simply just pay. Dishonesty is too deep over there.
Many companies and governments are struggling to service their debtsUganda is no exception.
Things that are bugging me is Micho,s heafty salary- is it 15.000 euros per month?
Translated into Uganda shillings is 300 or more millions Uganda shillings.!!
This is enormous pay for poor and struggling Uganda. If Mr Micho is not happy why he does not go to his native Serbia where average salary is 300 euros
No wonder they are all refusing to take telephone calls. How sure are we that there could not be some unpaid Ugandans who work with FUFA but are complaining and dying silently for their salaries that can not fall?
What a strange but rotten Uganda we are living in! Everywhere, honest are not paid but we see money dished to friends like cakes to appease them.
When we had tough guys whose only interest was to see a better Uganda, we called them evil-dictators after the west said so, all that because they refused to sell out their country and natural resources for a cent.
Now, with their friends in power, the entire country is now gripped by uncontrolled madness, destruction, looting, and very soon replacement of Ugandans by people coming from across oceans, believe me!!!