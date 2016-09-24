Related Stories

Fufa not taking me seriously, says unpaid coach Micho Written by URN

Cranes coach Micho

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has expressed his disappointment over the delayed payment of his salary for the last five months.



"I am really frustrated because the Ugandan FA is not taking me seriously yet I continue to work," the Serbian said today, Saturday morning.



After helping Uganda qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) the coach was unhappy that the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) was not taking him seriously by delaying to pay his outstanding salary arrears.



Micho said he has tried to speak to the leadership of the Fufa, but added that they continue to make promises that they fail to fulfil.



"The FA president Moses Magogo and the CEO Edgar Watson went to Egypt for the CAF assembly without sorting me out," added the coach.



He however committed to continue to work despite the tough challenges and wait to see what happens before the end of the month. Micho said the federation has to pay him close to Shs 350m in total.



Fufa spokesperson Ahmed Hussein was not picking calls when contacted for a comment. Early this week, the coach announced his squad that will start preparations ahead of a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana on October 7.



"We have named a big squad that we shall later trim after the international friendly with Togo," added Micho. He said they will use the build-up away to Togo on October 4 at the Kegue stadium in Lome to determine which players are ready for the big game away to the Black Stars.



Speaking about the absence of second choice goalkeeper Robert Odongkara, the coach said the player has not been active for two months with his club St George in the Ethiopian Premier League.



Midfielder Hassan Wasswa Mawanda who recently ended his contract with a team in Iraq is also missing on the squad, while US based Micheal Azira and South Africa-based striker Hamis Kiiza are on the team.



Uganda is the only side from the Council for East and Central African Football Associations (Cecafa) region to have made it to this stage of the competition. There are five groups of four teams with only the winners of each group making it to Russia in 2018.